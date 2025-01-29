There's no denying that the Colorado Buffaloes are a successful product. While "Coach Prime" has certainly brought a better brand of football to the school, his biggest success at Boulder so far is undoubtedly a marketing one. The Buffs went from an obscure Pac-12 school to a national media darling in two short seasons.

Trending

Recently, it was revealed via Complex Sports on Instagram that the school generated $34.8 million in revenue from ticket sales in the 2023-24 season — a whopping amount of money for a college football program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, some fans started to question Deion Sanders's approach as style over substance. Here's a look at some of their reactions to the post:

"Deion making Colorado the Dallas Cowboys of college football. Talked about all the time and don’t win s**t lol," one fan said.

"Where do they rank amongst other schools? one fan asked.

"Only if they wasn’t stealing at Jackson State that school would of been up there fr if Prime stayed & now look what he did for the next school year," another fan said.

"There Will Never Be Another Team In NCAA College Football History Who Accomplishes This Achievement," one fan claimed.

"God damn an they said we can’t pay Prime," another said.

"Thank the media for the overhype," one fan added.

Michael Irvin dissatisfied the Dallas Cowboys didn't pick Deion Sanders to be their next coach

Jerry Jones has selected offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. However, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin does not agree with this decision.

"We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel. “...I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next coach. And I still stand 10 toes down on that push.

“You bringing in someone that already was inside as the head coach, you lose things there that you can’t grab back, that I worry about ... I know what we needed, they don’t have curfew. They don’t have discipline. We were fourth in penalties this year. So how you do fix that? ... How do you do that when you’re coming from inside?” he added.

(from 2:59 mark onwards)

From the midpoint of the NFL season until recent days, rumors of Deion Sanders joining the Cowboys were persistent. The rumors increased shortly after Mike McCarthy was dismissed by the organization earlier in the month, and it was reported that Jones and Sanders had discussed the possibility of him joining the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.