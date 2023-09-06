The Deion Sanders effect touches a new high as cheapest tickets for Colorado Buffaloes' next game hit $400 mark on StubHub

Deion Sanders has a Midas touch. After Coach Prime led his Colorado football team to an incredible upset of TCU last Saturday, all eyes are on him and the team.

The Buffs' impressive outing against the TCU Horned Frogs has made them the toast of college football. Next Saturday, they will be returning for another college football action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It's their home opener for the season, and fans will now have to pay top dollar to see the game at Folsom Field.

Reports from Front Office Sports indicate that the ticket prices for Deion Sanders' second game in charge have soared. According to On3, the cheapest ticket on sale for the game on StubHub is now over $400.

Important to note, the Buffs' opening game at TCU set a record for attendance. Over 53,000 fans were present in the stands to watch the game, whereas the stadium's official capacity is just 46,000. This may turn out to be the case with every Colorado game this season. The pattern is already getting established with the coming Saturday's game already sold out.

What's the on-field and off-field effect of Deion Sanders at Colorado?

The effect of the Deion's brand on Colorado football becomes more obvious with each passing day. For his debut Colorado game at TCU, Fox's Big Noon Kickoff was on the ground for live broadcast. Similarly, for his next game vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Big Noon Kickoff will be on the ground again.

Sanders is in the business of proving naysayers wrong at the moment and his Colorado team is helping him prove the point. What he and the team need to find now is consistency, which they'll be looking to establish with another win this Saturday as they face the Cornhuskers.

As it stands, those who have not been paying attention before now have their eyes on Sanders and Colorado. Popular college football analyst, Paul Finebaum, thinks he's even above Kirby Smart and Nick Saban right now in college football.

Appearing on the show "Get Up" earlier today, Finebaum asserted that Sanders is currently college football's top figure. He said,

“At the moment, Coach Prime owns college football. What I’m about to say sounds like hyperbole but it’s really not – He is the biggest name in college football today. That could change down the road. But he’s bigger than Nick Saban, he’s bigger than Kirby Smart. We’re talking about him more than Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley. That’s what makes this story so incredible.”

Just how far can the Deion Sanders effect carry Colorado this season and beyond? We'll see.