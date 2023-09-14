"The Falcons and the Saints were quite a showdown" - Deion Sanders recalls NFL rivalries ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3 

After the “personal” rivalry against Nebraska, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes face in-state rival Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown in Week 3. They will be looking to continue their winning streak.

Sanders has likened the rivalry to the many he played in as a professional in the NFL. He played for the Atlanta Falcons against the New Orleans Saints and the Dallas Cowboys against the San Francisco 49ers. The coach believes these matchups are in the same frame as the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

“I think the Falcons and the Saints were quite a showdown as well as playing against the 49ers, Cowboys-49ers, I could keep going, Cowboys-Philly, Cowboys-whoever was always there in a showdown. Baseball as well. So, it’s always some type of adversity that you have against someone in close proximity to you.”

Notable details on the Rocky Mountain Showdown

The Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State has a long history in college football, commencing in 1893. The two teams have played against each other 91 times, with the Buffaloes leading the series 67-22-2.

The in-state rivalry was played annually from 1899 to 1958, except in 1901, 1905, and during World War II from 1943–44. After a hiatus, it was revived in 1983 and played periodically until it was reestablished as an annual rivalry from 1995 to 2019.

Since 1998, the game has typically been held in Denver, initially at Mile High Stadium and later at its successor, Empower Field. However, there were exceptions in 2004, 2005, and 2009 when the games were played at CU’s Folsom Field in Boulder.

Deion Sanders will be aiming to keep the winning streak

Against all odds, Colorado has become a force to reckon with in college football this season. The Buffaloes started their season with an upset against national championship finalist TCU and defeated long-term rival Nebraska in their second game.

With the upcoming game against Colorado State, it remains to be seen whether Coach Prime’s team can keep up with the winning run against their in-state rival. It’s worth noting that the Buffaloes have an excellent chance to secure a win following their recent incredible performance.

Colorado has dominated the Rocky Mountain Showdown, recording 67 wins in 91 encounters. They have also won the last five games against Colorado State, dating back to 2015, and Sanders will aim to keep that up.