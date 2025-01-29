"The house": Coach Prime's son Bucky shares glimpses of lavish sport facilities in his backyard

Coach Prime earned a lot of money and fame during his professional career in the NFL. After retirement, he turned to the world of coaching and just completed his second campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes.

After a 4-8 debut in 2023, Sanders helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl showdown against the BYU Cougars, which they unfortunately lost.

Following the season, Coach Prime, who has a net worth of $45M (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is spending time at home with his sons, including Shedeur and Shilo who are preparing for the 2025 NFL draft. His eldest son Bucky decided to showcase his dad's lavish mansion and its facilities on social media.

In a recent Instagram story, Deion Sanders Jr. shared a video showcasing the various facilities surrounding Coach Prime's massive mansion. The mansion was gifted by his sons last year in January.

"The House," Buck wrote in the caption of the video.

The video showcased a large luxurious swimming pool with recliners along the deck, a big private pond for Coach Prime to indulge in his favorite hobby, fishing. The video also showcased a fully decked-out blue and red basketball court along with a smaller version of a football field for Shedeur and Shilo to practice on.

After taking over as the head coach of the Buffs, Deion Sanders moved into a 6,745-square-foot mansion in a gated community in Colorado. Last year in a video showcased on the 'Well Off' YouTube channel, Coach Prime showcased the work to extend his huge mansion and the other facilities that would be included.

Deion Sanders has put in a lot of work to help revamp the Colorado Buffaloes. He was moderately successful during the 2024 season. But with his sons now transitioning to the NFL, Sanders has also been busy revamping the roster and coaching staff to compete for the Big 12 title and a spot in the playoffs next season.

Coach Prime reminisces biggest takeaway from his NFL draft process

The Colorado head coach appeared on last weekend's episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'. During his interaction with the host, Sanders was questioned about his NFL draft day in 1989 and what he remembered about that day.

"We weren't going to be broke no more," Sanders said while reminiscing his draft day. "That was it. We weren't going to be broke no more. And my mother would not have to work another day of her life, and life would never be the same. That's what I remembered."

After four seasons with the Seminoles, the Atlanta Falcons drafted Deion Sanders as the fifth overall pick in 1989. He then went on to win two Super Bowls, the Super Bowl XXIX with the 49ers and the Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys.

