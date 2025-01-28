“Too old to be dressed like that”: CFB fans left in splits by $45M worth Deion Sanders’ Shrine Game practice outfit

Deion Sanders, aka "Coach Prime," always makes headlines in the media. The Colorado football coach never fails to steal the show, and that's exactly what he did at the East-West Shrine Bowl practice session.

The $45 million Colorado coach (according to Celebrity Net Worth) sported a black hoodie with distressed denim jeans featuring white paint splatters. Have a look:

Sanders' GenZ outfit got fans chattering. One fan said, "He’s too old to be dressed like that."

Another posted a meme asking, "Why is he dressed like The Unabomber?"

Another joked, "He’s dressed JUST like Shedeur lmaooooo"

"He just finished re-painting his garage and forgot to change his pants too....," commented one more.

One more fan said, "When Shedeur checked his closet today and seen his Friday Night fit missing..."

One X user tweeted, "This a lil too far Prime. It might be the lil Wayne impact too bro"

The Colorado coach attended the practice to support the Colorado players. He even gave his son Shilo Sanders some tips before he entered the practice. The Shrine Bowl will be played on Jan. 30, in Arlington, Texas.

Deion Sanders advises Shilo Sanders during Shrine Bowl practice

Offseason or not, Coach Prime is always in his mode, trying to help players in any way he can. The Colorado coach attended the East-West Shrine Bowl practice on Monday, Jan. 27, and guided his son, Shilo Sanders.

Shilo, a safety for the Colorado Buffaloes, is among six players from the team participating in this prestigious All-Star game. In a behind-the-scenes clip released by Well Off Media, the Colorado HC gave Shilo specific advice during practice.

"You're thinking too much. Just motor. Your feet got to stay square," Deion said to his son. [03:30]

The Shrine Bowl, now in its 100th edition, offers players a final chance to impress scouts before the NFL Draft. For Shilo, who is projected as a late-round pick, every moment on the field counts. His younger brother, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is also participating despite being a top-five draft projection.

