Deion Sanders left in splits as old clip of Shilo trolling brother Shedeur Sanders gets played on the 'Stephen Colbert Show'

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has always shared a close relationship with his sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders, which has been showcased in various documentaries and clips from the team affiliated "Well Off Media." The Buffs coach has also been supportive of his sons' extensive artistic pursuits apart from football.

During an appearance on the "Stephen Colbert Show," the charismatic Coach Prime showcased the close relationship he shares with Shilo and Shedeur when an old clip of the pair when they were in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Show last year was played for the audience (1:30).

"The kids were invited in an NIL deal to Paris, to a Louis Vuitton Fashion Show," Coach Prime said. "So they went overseas to do that and it was funny because Shilo and Shedeur were going back and forth and Junuior (Bucky) was there also, my other son, he does videography for the family. And they called me from over there because Shilo did not like how his brother was dressed, he thought he was changing."

When Shedeur and Shilo Sanders walked the runway at the Louis Vuitton event, various media reports revealed that the duo had missed Colorado practice to attend the ceremony. Deion Sanders immediately rubbished the assertions on an X post while praising his sons for their accomplishments:

"I'm so Proud of all 3 of my sons @DeionSandersJr @ShiloSanders & @ShedeurSanders that got a opportunity of a lifetime from @Pharrell & @LouisVuitton to walk & film their premier fashion show in Paris. Wow! For u haters they didn't miss 1 practice, the main team meeting was mainly for the new players & the Head-coach Cleared them," Coach Prime tweeted.

Shedeur Sanders addresses Deion Sanders support

Deion Sanders has repeatedly stated his intention to interfere in Shedeur Sander's ultimate draft destination during the 2025 NFL Draft, and the Buffs coach made a FaceTime appearance at his son's meetings with team executives at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

During a news conference after the meetings, Shedeur addressed a question about his father's interference in his career.

“I ain't know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Shedeur Sanders said. "I think as parents, each and everyone will want the best for their kids so, the fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he is supposed to do that. He made sure we understood, ‘We have a nice house, but this is all my stuff. This isn’t your stuff.'"

During his appearance on the "Stephen Colbert Show" on Sunday, Deion Sanders revealed the secrets of the trade from a career in the NFL.

“It’s a game. Like, all the way until the draft, this team is going to say you’re garbage, they don’t want you, you’re the worst thing ever, because they want you to fall into their laps," Deion Sanders said. "So, I’ve guided my kids and others and said look, don’t believe nothing they say right now because it’s the assault. They are going to assault you and say you are not this and not that because they want you to come."

One of the most scrutinized picks in the 2025 NFL Draft will involve Shedeur Sanders due to the quarterback's status as one of the most highly-rated prospects in various mock drafts, with the added variable of having Deion Sanders in his corner.

