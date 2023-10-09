"The new AP poll is absolute GARBAGE": CFB fans fume over Week 6 ranking after Red River Rivalry drama and Oklahoma’s epic comeback

The latest AP poll has been released, with the back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs maintaining the top spot in the rankings.

Check out the full rankings below:

1. Georgia Bulldogs

2. Michigan Wolverines

3. Ohio State Buckeyes

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Oklahoma Sooners

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

7. Washington Huskies

8. Oregon Ducks

9. Texas Longhorns

10. USC Trojans

11. Alabama Crimson Tide

12. North Carolina Tar Heels

13. Ole Miss Rebels

14. Louisville Cardinals

15. Oregon State Beavers

16. Utah Utes

17. Duke Blue Devils

18. UCLA Bruins

T-19. Washington State Cougars

T-19. Tennessee Volunteers

21. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

22. LSU Tigers

23. Kansas Jayhawks

24. Kentucky Wildcats

25. Miami Hurricanes

How did college football fans react to the updated AP poll rankings?

College football fans were anguished by the updated AP poll rankings and voiced their displeasure.

@WeAreTheMillies believes the entire poll leaves plenty to be desired, stating:

"The new AP poll is absolute GARBAGE."

@jfox2088 criticized the process altogether, believing that two Big 12 programs have been ranked too high this season:

"AP voters are awful at this. You over-ranked Texas, and now you’re over-ranking Oklahoma."

@Harden_Jones had a different sentiment, claiming that the Oklahoma Sooners should be ranked higher than fifth:

"How only 5?"

@jobuhookem responded, claiming that Oklahoma did not defeat the Texas Longhorns convincingly enough to justify jumping from 12th to fifth in the rankings:

"8-OU, 9-UT, 10-AL is what it really should be. OU did not win convincingly. No way they are top 5."

@mulagra3 does not believe the Kentucky Wildcats should remain in the rankings after their Week 6 performance:

"Leary looks awful, and KY just got their backs blown out by Georgia. Why are they ranked?"

@dgreder22 seconded that notion while adding the Miami Hurricanes to the list of teams that don't deserve to be ranked:

"Miami and Kentucky shouldn’t be ranked."

@RyanLodes does not believe the USC Trojans are a top-ten after needing three overtimes to defeat the Arizona Wildcats at home while adding that the Alabama Crimson Tide should be ranked higher:

"USC still in the top 10? Bama needs to be ranked higher than USC."

@Jackson09960335 believes that the Louisville Cardinals are ranked too low:

"Louisville at #14 feels too low to me."

Fan reactions

Fan reactions

While there will always be complaints about the AP poll, it should be noted that this poll has no bearing on the College Football Playoff. The four teams that reach the postseason will be determined by the College Football Playoff selection committee, which will release its first rankings on Oct. 31.