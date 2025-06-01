“The pain us unbearable”: Months after tragic death, Ex LSU star Kyren Lacy’s mom pens emotional message

Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy died tragically in early April in an apparent suicide. According to a report from ESPN, Lacy was fleeing authorities in a vehicle when the pursuit ended in a crash. However, when police approached the vehicle, they found him dead with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His tragic death had a profound effect on the college football world. A once promising football career and life was cut short too soon. It led to a plethora of his former teammates to pay tribute to him on social media. On Saturday night, Kyren Lacy's mom, Kandace Washington, sent an emotional message to her late son on Instagram.

"This pain is unbearable! Jesus!! I miss my baby so much!!" Washington wrote. "EVERYTHING reminds me of you! I love you son!! If I had my way, I would have never shared you with the world!! But your talent, love for others, and your humbleness made the world notice your light! It’s still us against the world always!! Momma love you Kyren Lacy!!!"

Lacy finished his five-year college football career this past season. He had spent the final three years of his career with the LSU Tigers. In his final season, he made 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine TDs.

Kyren Lacy's father penned an emotional message to his son shortly after his death

With Kyren Lacy's mom posting on Instagram, both of his parents have now penned emotional messages after his passing. His father, Kenny Lacy, sent an emotional message on Facebook on April 13, shortly after Kyren's death.

"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you," Lacy wrote. "Don't be cool with "I'm Alright,or I'm good" when you know deep down something isn't right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it's invisible, don't ignore the signs, even if they may seem small."

"Our lives have changed forever and this will never be ok, but God needed my baby more than he was needed here. This has to be the biggest pill our families have had to swallow but I know the love and compassion in our families will get us through. This will never get easier, but we'll learn to live with it. Check on your kids mental!!!!!!!!!!!"

Kyren Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL draft on December 19 but died less than two weeks before it began.

