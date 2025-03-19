"The perfect fit for the dolphins": Fans fired up with Dillon Gabriel's insane throwing skills at Oregon Pro Day

Dillon Gabriel made some impressive plays during his Oregon Pro Day. The 2024 Big Ten Most Valuable Player had a decent Scouting Combine Performance in Indianapolis last month. With a prospect grade of 6.10, Gabriel is projected to start his journey in the league as a backup while slowly developing into a starting quarterback.

During Oregon's Pro Day, Dillon Gabriel showed off his arm accuracy and strength to further improve his draft stocks. He shared a post on Instagram that showcased clips of him lobbing passes down the field during drills. One of them was a lofted pass up in the air that perfectly connected with a wide receiver running his route.

Fans took to the comments to share their reactions to Dillon Gabriel's Pro Day performance. Some of them debated about which team would draft the quarterback.

"The perfect fit for the Dolphins," one fan commented.

"Future Cowboy," another fan stated.

A few others heaped praise on Gabriel for his Pro Day performance and expressed their excitement for his professional journey in the NFL.

"Go crazy big dawg still love on this side," one fan said.

"Oregon QB's translate to the league," another fan wrote.

"Oregon is really QBU," this fan stated.

"Cleanest lefty," another fan commented.

Last season, Dillon Gabriel helped the Oregon Ducks to an undefeated Big Ten championship during their conference debut. Dan Lanning's team was projected to go on to become the undefeated national champions.

Unfortunately, this dream came to an end when they lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl quarterfinal game. Gabriel finished his final collegiate campaign recording 3,857 yards and 30 TDs passing. During Oregon's Pro Day, the team's former stars Bo Nix and Justin Herbert were also present to support the prospects joining the league this year.

Dillon Gabriel is confident in his abilities ahead of his NFL Draft

Gabriel spent a total of six seasons playing at the collegiate level. Despite being on the shorter end of the spectrum as a quarterback (5-foot-11), he has confidence in his resume and his experience on the field.

During Oregon's Pro Day, Gabriel talked about his high school and collegiate careers. He also stated that his hunger for success and his experience playing under various teams will prove beneficial for the franchise that drafts him.

"I bring the most experience ever of any college or high school quarterback could bring," Gabriel said. "All I know is playing and all I know is preparing in a certain way. All I know is winning. I think I've brought the perfect balance of winning and knowing a bunch of different styles."

At the moment, Dillon Gabriel is projected as a potential second to third-round pick in April. It will be interesting to see which team decides to draft the Oregon quarterback and develop him into a potential star like Justin Herbert and Bo Nix.

