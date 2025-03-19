Dillon Gabriel gets surprise visit from NFL star & former Duck at Oregon Pro Day 2025

Dillon Gabriel is getting ready for this year's NFL draft. The quarterback played for the Oregon Ducks last season, leading them to an undefeated Big Ten title and the 12-team CFP quarterfinal showdown against Ohio State. He recorded a total of 3,857 yards and 30 TDs passing for Dan Lanning's team.

After receiving a prospect grade of 6.10 in this year's NFL Scouting Combine, Dillon Gabriel once again took to the field during Oregon's Pro Day. He used this opportunity to make an impression in front of NFL scouts and executives. 49ers GM John Lynch was also personally present to scout prospects for April.

Amid the Pro Day workouts and events, Dillon Gabriel got to meet with two former Oregon superstars. In a picture shared by Oregon Athletics' official page on social media on Tuesday, he posed with Bo Nix and Justin Herbert. Both of them were present at the Moshofsky Center to support the school's prospects in the draft.

Bo Nix's adopted brother, WR Tez Johnson, is also a prospect in this year's draft from Oregon. On the other hand, Justin Herbert's younger brother, Patrick Herbert, is also a TE prospect in April.

Justin Herbert played with the Ducks for four seasons from 2016-19. The Chargers drafted him with the sixth overall pick during the 2020 NFL draft. Bo Nix, however, began his collegiate career with Auburn. He played with them for three seasons before joining Dan Lanning's team in 2022. The Broncos drafted Nix with the 12th overall pick last year.

Dillon Gabriel has a similar story to Bo Nix. He began his collegiate career with the UCF Knights in 2019. He then joined Oklahoma in 2022 and spent two seasons with them before deciding to transfer to Oregon for his final collegiate campaign last year.

Gabriel was honored as the Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, and First-Team All-American for his contributions on the field.

Dillon Gabriel is hoping to make a name for himself in the league like his predecessors

The Oregon quarterback is one of the shorter quarterbacks in this year's draft. Standing at 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, his height has always been a point of criticism for analysts and draft experts. However, this has not stopped Gabriel from believing in his abilities to be great in the league.

During Pro Day, Dillon Gabriel talked about his expectations after being drafted into the NFL.

"You appreciate that," Gabriel said. "It's such a special place to have a quarterback that represents this place both on and off the field. I think we take pride in that. I definitely do and take responsibility in that and I hope to add to those names. How special is that?..It's a great fraternity of QBs and I'm glad to represent as well."

Dillon Gabriel is expected to be a late Day 2 or Early Day 3 pick in this year's draft. He's ranked the No. 8 QB and No. 205 overall prospect on ESPN's draft big board.

