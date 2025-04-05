"The place to be": Lincoln Riley shares warm snap with wife Caitlin from Lakers arena

After chaotic days that saw 19 USC players enter the transfer portal this season, Lincoln Riley couldn't help but reflect on a simpler era in college football - when teams had equal scholarship limits, bonds were built in living rooms and decisions weren’t driven by money.

While his program faced a massive shake-up, Riley shared a calm moment with wife Caitlin Buckley courtside at a Lakers game. In an Instagram story on Thursday, Riley shared a photo where he wore a black hoodie, while Caitlin was dressed in white. The caption read:

“LET’S GO LAKERS”

Another snap showed the couple seated courtside with a packed arena behind them, labeled:

“The place to be”

Riley IG Screenshot (via Instagram)

Caitlin, a Lubbock, Texas native and fellow Texas Tech alum, shares a birthday with Riley – Sept. 5, 1983. Despite the attention that comes with her husband’s high-profile role, she keeps a low profile and rarely steps into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, USC fans have reason to worry. Four of the 10 offensive players with the most snaps this season have hit the portal, including three of their top five receivers.

Lincoln Riley praises newcomers as key additions to USC’s secondary

Coach Lincoln Riley isn’t hiding his excitement about two new faces in the Trojans’ defensive backfield: DJ Harvey and Bishop Fitzgerald.

After losing four of five starters in the secondary, USC turned to the transfer portal and landed Harvey, a cornerback from San Jose State, and Fitzgerald, a safety from NC State. Both transfers were brought in to start immediately, and they’re already turning heads in spring camp.

Harvey brings experience, having spent two years at Virginia Tech before transferring to San Jose State. Fitzgerald, who started at NC State, adds toughness and versatility to the back end.

At cornerback, redshirt senior DeCarlos Nicholson and redshirt freshman Marcelles Williams are locked in a tight battle to line up opposite Harvey. Williams, a four-star recruit out of St. John Bosco (Calif.), has made a strong impression and will challenge Nicholson throughout the spring.

