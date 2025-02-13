"The scouts love the kid": Travis Hunter gets massive landing spot prediction from NFL Draft insider

ESPN analyst Field Yates has predicted that the Tennessee Titans will select Travis Hunter with the first overall pick in his latest 2025 NFL mock draft. Hunter, a rare two-way talent, has the skills to excel as either a wide receiver or cornerback.

"The scouts love the kid. I can't recall a prospect quite like Travis Hunter. He has the capacity to be a top 5 player as a WR or a CB as well," Yates said.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Titans need reinforcements at wide receiver, but some argue that cornerback isn’t a pressing concern. Tennessee signed L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie in 2024 and has Roger McCreary and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. on the roster. Still, Hunter’s dynamic skill set makes him an enticing option.

In 2024, Hunter played 1,458 snaps, caught 15 touchdown passes and recorded four interceptions — an impressive workload that underscores his versatility. While playing both ways in the NFL is rare, Hunter’s determination and athleticism make it a possibility.

Yates suggests that the Titans may pass on a quarterback with the top pick. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are options, but Tennessee could target Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. Carter racked up 12 sacks last season and would bolster a defense anchored by Jeffery Simmons and T’Vondre Sweat.

If the Titans stick with the No. 1 pick and bypass a quarterback, the decision may come down to Hunter or Carter — two elite talents with game-changing potential.

Multiple reports list Travis Hunter as the top prospect

The 2025 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and a consensus is emerging around the top prospects. Big boards from ESPN, Bleacher Report, The Athletic and The 33rd Team highlight three standouts expected to make an immediate impact: Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter and Mason Graham.

Hunter, a CB/WR from Colorado, holds an average ranking of 1.5 across these boards. Bleacher Report, The Athletic and The 33rd Team list him as the top prospect, citing his elite athleticism, length and ball instincts, while ESPN ranks him third. While his two-way ability adds value, evaluators see his ceiling as the highest at cornerback.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Carter, an edge rusher from Penn State, averages a 2.25 ranking, with ESPN placing him at No. 1. Scouts praise his explosive speed, flexible bend, and active hands — traits that allow him to disrupt both the pass and run game. He can drop into coverage, read quarterbacks and close space quickly. The 33rd Team ranks him fourth.

Graham, a defensive tackle from Michigan, carries an average ranking of 3.5. ESPN lists him at No. 2, while The 33rd Team slots him at fifth. Bleacher Report believes Graham has the tools to become one of the best DT prospects in recent years. Although he lacks Jalen Carter’s length, his power and athleticism create a high-upside projection in the NFL.

Also Read: Joel Klatt predicts the best team in position to draft Travis Hunter

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place