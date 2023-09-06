"The system is completely backwards" - USC star Caleb Williams might stay in college for one more year as QB's father shares drawbacks of NFL draft

Caleb Williams might choose to stay in college for another year if he gets picked No. 1 in the 2024 NFL draft and goes into a potentially bad situation, according to his father.

In an article by Sam Schube of GQ Sports, Carl Williams, Caleb's father, believes that the NFL draft process system could mean his son goes to the "worst possible situation" if he does get drafted first overall.

“The funky thing about the NFL draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards. The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse.”

He added:

“If there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

The article does not directly indicate that Caleb Williams shares the same exact thoughts as his father's. But it does align with something the USC star mentioned back in August. In a separate report by ESPN, Williams said his decision to join the 2024 NFL Draft will be an "in-the-moment decision."

Either way, Williams has often been quoted saying he enjoys his time at USC. A massive NIL deal, alongside the Trojans being potential national title contenders out of the Pac-12, possibly supports his decision to stay in California.

Will Caleb Williams skip the NFL Draft?

Based on the abovementioned quotes alone, there is zero certainty that this would happen. But if it does happen, this could be an absolute bombshell as it deprives the NFL of having the current best college football player in the nation.

Even if some critics say Williams' playstyle likely won't translate to the pros, he remains a Heisman-winning QB--and is once again a frontrunner for it.

A few other analysts, including former USC QB and Heisman winner Matt Leinart, believe the Trojans' QB1 is well-equipped to win his second straight trophy.

The Trojans remain undefeated through their first two games of the season. Williams already racked up 916 yards on 73.5% and 75% CMPs during those two wins.