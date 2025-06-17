"The timing is odd" - CFB insider lays out repercussions on Bryce Underwood's future after Jake Garcia's Michigan commitment

On Monday, Michigan brought in Jake Garcia, a graduate transfer from East Carolina. Garcia has played in college for three years and started in seven games, giving him more experience than any other healthy quarterback currently on Michigan’s roster.

The Wolverines’ QB situation is uncertain heading into the upcoming season. Freshman Bryce Underwood, the top-ranked player in the country in the 2025 class, is expected to compete for the starting job, but he’s never played a college snap. The same goes for redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis.

Two older quarterbacks, Mikey Keene and Davis Warren, are dealing with injuries and weren’t available during the spring. So, Garcia’s addition gives the program a safety net in case Underwood stumbles as an untested starter or if any of the injured QBs are still sidelined by the season opener.

College football insider RJ Young discussed this on “Adapt & Respond” on Tuesday.

“You just never needed him because you had JJ McCarthy,” Young said (Timestamp: 03:34). "All things considered, I think this is a great pickup. I just think the timing’s kind of odd, right?

"Because we’re talking about June 16th when a quarterback has committed to transfer to a place like Michigan, which, by the way is still, and they’ll be the first people to tell you, not the easiest place to go get a degree, right?”

He also addressed the implications that come with Garcia’s presence in the QB room for Bryce Underwood and his immediate future as a starter, as it delays any guarantees.

“Jake Garcia might see snaps,” Young added. “I mean, depending on how good we feel about Davis Warren coming off his ACL injury, how good we feel about Mikey Keene coming off of his and just how good you feel about the experience of Jadyn Davis if something happens to Bryce Underwood, what are you going to see?

"I think the best opportunity for us to see Jake Garcia might be against New Mexico. Although, if Bryce Underwood plays well, I would probably see a lot of Jadyn Davis.”

Journalist on Jake Garcia’s role in Michigan’s QB room

Sports Journalist Clayton Sayfie touched on the subject of Jake Garcia’s potential long-term role in Michigan’s quarterback room during “The Wolverine” show on Monday, before Garcia’s commitment.

“He’s a guy that would come in knowing that, ‘Hey, I gotta work for anything I get. If I could get the No. 2 job,’” Sayfie said. “Very, very slim chance he wins a starting job. I wouldn’t project it.

"But you can’t put a limit on anybody. But at the very least, it seems like if he’s willing to come to Michigan, he’d be willing to help mentor Bryce Underwood be a positive addition to the room, to the offense and to learn.”

The Michigan Wolverines will open their season on Aug. 31 against New Mexico at home. The starting quarterback for the opener will become clear in time.

