"The true Heisman": Fans exhilarated by Ashton Jeanty's shredded physique at Boise State Pro Day 

Wide receiver Ashton Jeanty was a key player for the Boise State Broncos. Last season, he helped them to a 12-2 campaign and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. However, they lost to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl quarterfinal game, bringing an end to their natty dreams.

Ashton Jeanty had one year of eligibility left. However, he decided to forego his final year and declare for this year's NFL draft. He was subsequently invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he decided against working out. However, Jeanty turned heads during the recent Boise State Pro Day.

On Wednesday, a clip of Jeanty's Pro Day went viral on social media. In the video shared on X/Twitter by NFL insider Dov Kleiman, fans could see him flaunting his toned physique. Jeanty was seen participating in various drills inside the Caven-Williams Indoor Facility.

Fans were quick to rave about the wide receiver's shredded physique in the comments section:

"the true Heisman, one fan said.

"Absolute unit. Holy wow. Is this the best running back in the draft," a fan said.

"Looks like a roided out Kareem Hunt," another fan commented.

"Bros a tank," one fan said.

"This dude got genes to be an Olympic powerlifter. Just insane," a fan added.

"This guy is a boulder," one fan wrote.

Jeanty is projected to be a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He has the talent to be an asset and improve a team's rushing game on the field. During his three-season stint with the Broncos, the RB recorded a total of 4,769 yards and 50 rushing TDs.

Ex-Cowboys star Michael Irvin urges his team to consider drafting Ashton Jeanty

Retired three-time SB champ and former Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin was a part of the golden era of the franchise. However, the recent years have not been kind to Jerry Jones' team. Irvin believes that the team needs to improve their offense for the upcoming season.

During an appearance on Monday's episode of "Up and Adams", Irvin said the Dallas Cowboys should consider drafting Jeanty next month. He said that this would provide some relief to WR CeeDee Lamb on the field.

"The Cowboys still have work to do," Irvin said. "And I know they brought in a few running backs, and I was a little worried about that because I'm hoping Jeanty is there and they go and get Jeanty because he's a difference maker. You can bring in running backs, and you're going to need running backs, but that dude is a different dude.

"But let's get CeeDee Lamb some help. I know you can win with great offense and scoring points. So yeah, I want Jeanty and I want another receiver to help CeeDee Lamb," he added.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

Which team do you think should draft Ashton Jeanty? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

