“Then we blink and they are gone”: Texas fans react to Steve Sarkisian losing Terry Joseph to Saints

Terry Joseph will not return to the Texas Longhorns for the 2025 season. On Monday, NFL reporter Anwar Richardson shared via X (formerly Twitter) that Joseph will be the new defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.

"Breaking News: According to my sources, Texas DBs coach Terry Joseph is leaving the Longhorns to coach at the New Orleans Saints," Richardson tweeted.

OnTexasFootball's CJ Vogel also reported on Joseph's decision to leave the Longhorns on X and noted that Steve Sarkisian lost another staff member during the offseason. On Feb. 6, the team's former safeties coach, Blake Gideon, left the program to be the new defensive coordinator for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

A week later, former running backs coach Tashard Choice decided to take a vacant position with the Detroit Lions.

Fans have reacted to Vogel's tweet about Sarkisian losing another staff member.

"Seems like yesterday we were praising Sark on retaining so many coaches. Then we blink and they are gone," a fan wrote.

"This speaks to how burned out college coaches are with the calendar schedule they have to work out. it isn't sustainable. yes, there will be plenty of coaches to fill the roll. but, when you have a revolving door, that isn't good for continuity," another fan commented.

"Success breeds turnover," a third tweeted.

"That's what recent success will do," a fan posted.

"Sark so goated he got Terry f***ing Joseph an NFL job," another fan wrote.

"Didn't he just get promoted?? That's brutal," a sixth fan replied.

Texas Longhorns defense in 2024 season

The Longhorns are coming off a successful season during which they had a 13-3 record and competed in the College Football Playoff. On Jan. 10, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the SEC team 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl Classic.

Part of the program's success last season was its defense. Joseph contributed to Texas leading the Southeastern Conference in the fewest yards allowed per game (283.7) and second in the fewest points allowed per game (15.3). The defense improved from the 2023 season, as the Longhorns allowed 336.7 yards per game and 18.9 points per game when they were in the Big 12.

One of the team's best performances this season was in their 57-7 win against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Nov. 24. The Longhorns defense had 75 total tackles (29 solo), two sacks and three interceptions in the blowout victory.

Sarkisian will look to find a new replacement after Joseph's departure in hopes of competing for the top spot in the SEC next season.

