"There's no arguments this year": CFB analysts break down Arch Manning's role in keeping Texas on top

Following a noteworthy first season in the Southeastern Conference, there has been a lot of hype around Texas ahead of the 2025 college football season. The Longhorns are projected to win it all in the upcoming season especially with Arch Manning taking the starting role.

In a recent episode of the “PFF College Football Show,” Dalton Wasserman explains what the quarterback's role would look like. He believes Arch Manning will lead another explosive Steve Sarkisian's offense next season despite the big loss in the unit.

"Any Steve Sarkisian offense we know is going to be able to score points,” Wasserman said. “They are losing pieces on the offensive line, that’s true. But you got a Manning at quarterback now.

“And there was some argument about last year – should they have stuck with him, should they have not. Well, there's no argument this year because Quinn Ewers is off to the NFL too. Arch Manning is obviously the centerpiece of the offense. I think it's great to have CJ Baxter back in the run game.”

Baxter suffered a season-ending injury during the fall camp in 2024 following an amazing freshman season. His return comes as a good compliment to Manning on the backfield as Texas aims for titles at the conference and national levels in 2025.

Dalton Wasserman notes the biggest reason Texas is returning to the playoffs

Texas has been to the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons. This is a testament to Steve Sarkisian's great work at the program. Despite the landscape getting more competitive, the Longhorns are expected to return in 2025. Dalton Wasserman explains why that will happen.

“They have superstars coming back on defense,” Wasserman said. “They're starting to get in this cycle, with their defense, of developing young players, turning into the veterans and then developing more behind them, and they are elite talent. To me, it actually starts with their defense.”

The Longhorns had one of the strongest defenses in college football last season. Coupled with their explosive offense, it made them a balanced team built to compete for titles. Wasserman sees the defense as the program's biggest strength.

“The biggest reason (that Texas will return to the College Football Playoff) for me is they have a legitimate, top-of-the-SEC defense with a ton of star power and still a ton of NFL talent,” Wasserman said.

Texas is currently the betting favorite to win the national championship in the 2025 season. With the level of roster returning to the program, many analysts believe they will be up for it.

