"There's no doubt about that": Rece Davis goes "all in on" SEC powerhouse to chase national championship

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 28, 2025 05:55 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State - Source: Getty
ESPN College GameDay analyst Rece Davis believes that the Texas Longhorns have the best chance to win the national championship in 2025. Steve Sarkisian's team joined the SEC last year and competed against the Georgia Bulldogs for the conference title. They also qualified for the 12-team playoffs but lost to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl semifinal.

On Wednesday's episode of 'The College GameDay' podcast, Rece Davis expressed his full confidence in the Longhorns emerging as the 2025 national champions.

"I'm all in on Texas," Davis said as per Athlon Sports. "I think they can win the national championship. I'm not so convinced on when we get to the end of this bracket, I'm not so convicted on the team I'm going to pick some of these other ones I don't pick to win their conference. ... I mean, we saw it last year.
"Texas can win the national championship. There's no doubt about that. Texas run the table. they're that good."

The Texas Longhorns have a new quarterback in place following Quinn Ewers' departure in this year's NFL draft. Arch Manning will serve as his replacement, having spent the past two seasons as a backup. He gave glimpses of his dual-threat talent last year, recording 939 yards and nine TDs passing with four rushing touchdowns to his name.

The Longhorns kick things off with a season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes on August 30. Steve Sarkisian's team is also scheduled to take on Florida, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M later on in the season.

CFB insider expresses concerns amid hype surrounding Arch Maning's debut as Texas Longhorns' QB1

The excitement surrounding Arch's first full season as QB1 is growing with each passing day. However, not everyone is sold on him as a top-tier talent. One of those critics is CFB insider Jordan Rodgers.

On ESPN's 'Get Up' on Wednesday, Jordan Rodgers warned fans not to get too engrossed with the hype surrounding the Texas Longhorns quarterback.

"I'll say this, and I don't know what you guys talked about when I was off-air, the hype doesn't match the tape," Jordan said. "There are good things, but the tape doesn't scream first-round draft pick, top-1o pick, No.1 overall or Heisman hopeful."

Fans will witness Arch Manning's real talent when they go against the 2024 national champions. Will Steve Sarkisian's team start the year with a solid victory?

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

