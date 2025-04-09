"There’s a lot of built-up pressure": $6.5M NIL-valued Arch Manning gets real over legacy question

After spending two years as a backup behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning is ready to take the reins of the Texas Longhorns. With the Manning name carrying high expectations, many are hopeful about his performance in the 2025 season.

Manning, who has a $6.5 million NIL valuation according to On3, has already signed multiple major deals, including partnerships with Red Bull and Waymo. On Tuesday, he announced a new NIL deal with the athleisure brand Vuori Clothing.

In a Q&A with the brand, Manning was asked about balancing the weight of the Manning legacy while building his identity.

“I think building your own legacy starts with staying true to yourself,” Manning said. “There’s a lot of built-up pressure, but I try to just work hard and be present — not looking at the past or the future — but instead focusing right in the moment where my feet are.”

Despite his grandfather, Archie, and uncle, Peyton, being Hall of Fame legends, Arch’s love for football didn’t start with them.

“I loved being able to have fun and play with my friends," Arch said. "I love winning. So anytime you get the chance to compete, be in close games, it's kind of what you live for. The most exciting thing is having shared success with your teammates.

"I think football teaches you a lot, and having success with 10 other guys on the field with you is a cool thing.”

Arch Manning on excitement for upcoming season

Arch Manning's first game of the upcoming season will be against Ohio State, the reigning national champions. The Buckeyes ended the Longhorns’ playoff hopes last season.

However, he is excited about his new role with Texas.

“Being able to play a little bit more, play in big games and just enjoy the ride, enjoy the process," Manning said on Wednesday, via Vuori. "The season's long, but you get to get close to all your teammates and it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life.”

In 2024, Manning passed for 939 yards, completing 67.8% of his throws and recorded nine touchdowns.

