"There's a mourning phase": Ryan Day opens up on bitter Michigan loss that fueled Ohio State's natty run

Ohio State coach Ryan Day didn’t sugarcoat the impact of losing to Michigan. Speaking on "The Triple Option" podcast on Tuesday, the newly crowned national champion reflected on the emotional toll of that defeat—and how it became the turning point for the Buckeyes’ championship season.

Day described the aftermath of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan as a "mourning phase." He admitted it wasn’t something he could shake off overnight. The shock was even greater given the Buckeyes entered the game as a three-touchdown favorite. That loss, he said, was the worst experience of his life outside of losing his father.

“I mean, literally there's there's a mourning phase and grieving phase you have to go through,” Day said. “You have to take a step back and let the emotion clear… and so the first thing you got to do is bring everybody together to make sure that you set the narrative for what it is, the truth.”

Instead of letting the setback define them, Ohio State used it as fuel. Day said during his press conference following the game:

"I was in shock after the game," Day said. "I never expected that to happen."

The 12-team playoff format gave the Buckeyes a second chance. They learned, adjusted, and built momentum. After defeating Notre Dame 34-23, Ohio State marched to its first national championship since 2014.

The bitter loss to Michigan, as painful as it was, became the foundation for their triumph. Now, with a championship in hand, Day believes the Buckeyes' story is complete—etched into Ohio State history.

Ryan Day reflected on the magnitude of their triumph

Ryan Day hoists the championship trophy (Credits: IMAGN)

Following Ohio State’s national championship win, coach Ryan Day reflected on the magnitude of their triumph. He said that coaching is about watching players conquer challenges, learn life lessons, and chase their dreams—something he witnessed firsthand with this team.

“We just kept swinging and kept fighting,” Day said [H/t Fansided]. It's the reason why you get into coaching is to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons and then reach their dreams. This is what happened tonight."

Day acknowledged past setbacks, including the 2022 CFP loss to Georgia and the recent defeat by Michigan. He called the Michigan loss “awful”:

"We had an awful day," Buckeyes HC said. "I don’t know how else to describe it. We had an awful day, and we just said we could never do that again."

Day also pointed to a late-game decision to target Jeremiah Smith, a move that embodied the team’s aggressive mentality and refusal to let the moment slip away.

Yet, with a national title now secured, Ryan Day and his team proved their resilience on the sport’s biggest stage.

