“There’s never an offseason”- Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders fires up sons Shedeur and Shilo for upcoming 2024 college football season

Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, fired up her sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, for the upcoming college football season. She took to Instagram to share the kickoff time of Colorado’s game against Nebraska in Lincoln. The mother of the Buffaloes’ stars also had a message about the offseason for her sons.

The Buffaloes start their return season in the Big 12 with a home game against North Dakota State on August 29. Then they hit the road to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers in week 2, a big test for Deion Sanders' boys. Pilar hyped up the game with a social media post containing a message for the team.

Here is what the Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders' ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, had to say to fire up Shilo and Shedeur Sanders for the 2024 season.

“There’s never an offseason! If you’re not in Season then you’re preparing for one,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The snap she shared contained the kickoff time of Colorado’s first on-the-road game of the season against the Cornhuskers. The Buffaloes will be traveling to Lincoln to play Nebraska on September 7 with the kickoff scheduled at 5:30 PM Mountain Time. Fans who cannot make it to the Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium can catch the game live on NBC.

Pilar Sanders has been a big cheerleader for her three kids Shelomi, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders in all their endeavors. She regularly attended the Colorado football and basketball games last season and is expected to continue the trend this fall.

Shedeur Sanders' mother's day wish for mom Pilar Sanders

Pilar Sanders got an adorable Mother's Day wish from her quarterback son Shedeur Sanders on the special day. The Colorado star took to Instagram to share a snap with Deion Sanders' ex-wife and wrote simple three words for his dear mother. The message might have been short but the picture captured a precious moment between the two of them.

“Happy Mother's Day,” he wrote in his Instagram story with a heart emoji.

Shedeur Sanders' Mother's Day message

Pilar was with Coach Prime from 1999, a year after his divorce from his first wife, Carolyne Chambers. They have two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, along with a daughter Shelomi Sanders. The couple parted ways in 2013 and have since pursued separate paths. However, their shared love for their children, who have all grown up to become sports stars in their own right, remains unwavering.