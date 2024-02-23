“There’s something in the water”: Former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel reveals the secret behind Texas’ football dominance

Johnny Manziel, also known as “Johnny Football,” was one of the most talked-about players during his time at Texas A&M.

Manziel played for the Aggies for two seasons (2012-2013) and, during this time, threw 7,820 yards and 63 touchdowns. He won the 2012 Heisman Trophy as a redshirt freshman - the first to achieve the feat.

Manziel is just one of many quarterbacks from Texas who set college football alight with their performances.

On Wednesday, the former Cleveland Brown QB was featured on ESPN host Shannon Sharpe's weekly podcast "Club Shay Shay" and was asked why he thought Texas produced so many high-level quarterbacks.

"I think it comes down to this that Texas high school football is a way of life," Johnny Manziel said. "You know, from the time you're five, six years old, you're to Pop Warner, the flag football, all that stuff that's going on is a way of life … And it's only growing, but there is something in the water."

The state of Texas is known for its strong football culture that is unlike anything else seen in the rest of the country.

Aside from the likes of the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL and its many strong college football programs, including the Aggies and the Longhorns, there is also high school football, which in Texas can be just as big as a college game.

Every high school has a program, and the towns they are in revolve around the success of the school's teams.

Texas high school football stadiums can range in capacity, with the largest being able to hold at least 10,000 people. This and the high level of coaching and training the students receive allow them to adapt to the college football world easily, as Manziel was able to do.

But he is not the only elite quarterback to come from the state of Texas.

Which other quarterbacks came from Texas?

It is not just Johnny Manziel who is a product of the Texas high school football system.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the most notable current quarterbacks who began his playing career in Texas.

Before becoming a three-time Super Bowl winner, Mahomes started at Whitehouse High School, where he recorded nearly 9000 yards and 96 touchdowns.

The Lone Star State has also given us Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford, New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees and the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray.

These are just three recent examples of the more than 80 signal-callers from Texas who have graced the NFL field.

