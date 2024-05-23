"There's a standard that has been set": Ohio State HC Ryan Day heaps praise on WR Emeka Egbuka's mentorship of 5-star freshman Jeremiah Smith

Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day has high praise for star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as he considers his role in mentoring five-star freshman Jeremiah Smith. Smith, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, has generated buzz in all the right corners this spring.

Smith's development is closely watched, and he has the potential to start for the Buckeyes this upcoming season.

"Emeka Egbuka, when we talked about coming back, shared with me that he wants to help mentor some of the guys, Jeremiah (Smith) in particular," Day said in an interview with WBNS 10TV.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So that room, over the years, has really built a great camaraderie. There's been great leadership, there's a standard that's been set, and they kind of help each other along.”

Egbuka was projected to be an early-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft. But he decided to return for another year.

The Ohio State receiving room has excelled in recent years, producing four first-round picks in the last three NFL drafts.

Ryan Day prefers not to keep surprises from his squad

College football has changed a lot with the transfer portal coming in 2018 and more lately because of the complexities of name, image and likeness (NIL). In this modern era, the Ohio State HC takes a different approach to building his roster.

The Buckeyes have lost 26 players since the season ended. Although most were role players or reserves, only six athletes exited during the spring transfer window. This retention success is largely attributed to Day's strategy of transparent communication.

On the “Morning Juice” podcast, Ryan Day highlighted the importance of honesty with his players.

“I think that’s what you said, the transparency," Day said. "It starts in the recruiting and then it continues through. So even during spring practice you have to communicate to these guys where they stand and you have to be transparent so there’s no surprises.”

His method involves regular feedback, ensuring players know their status and areas for improvement. This approach has helped Ohio State maintain a strong squad despite the ever-changing college football landscape.