"There is no transfer portal in the real world": Steve Sarkisian has life lesson for Texas players on facing adversities in real life

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian understands the importance of perseverance in life. The fourth-year coach wants his players to develop this life skill to overcome any struggle or problem.

During a "Late Kick with Josh Pate" appearance on Friday, Steve Sarkisian discussed the current transfer portal scenario. He talked about how players now have the option to jump into the transfer portal according to their needs.

He then delved into how football athletes need to learn to persevere in one place for their overall development and growth instead of jumping ship to where the grass seems greener.

"I'm never gonna back off trying to develop them (players) as men. And if we don't learn the value of perseverance here, how are we going to to it in the real world?" Sarkisian said.

"There's not transfer in the real world. You got to work your way through it, you got to show some resiliency, you got to put forth a little bit more extra, you got to be a little bit more disciplined, you got to be a little more committed to whatever that cause is. So there is no transfer portal in the real world, right?"

(Timestamp: 27:55)

Steve Sarkisian also highlighted that while the transfer portal provides an extra advantage in bringing in talent, it cannot be the only source to be relied upon when discussing player development and growth.

"I'm not saying the transfer portal is bad. It's helped the University of Texas," Sarkisian said. "But we can't just rely on that, as that's the out, and let's make sure we're exhausting ourselves before we say, 'All right, the portal coaches it's time for me to go.'

"And then I can close the door in my office and sit there and say, 'We did everything we could for him. And this was in his best interest to move on and find a new home.'"

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning's future in Texas

Steve Sarkisian also discussed the future of sophomore quarterback Arch Manning, who will once again be the backup to Quinn Ewers in 2024. Manning decided to stay with the Longhorns for his second year of college football after making two appearances last season.

Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning is a part of the program's future. He also discussed Texas' plan for him.

"We're developing him to be a great football player and a good leader," Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian also addressed the recent reactions to Manning's decision to stay in Texas instead of hitting the transfer portal in search of more playing time. He said that it is "part of the process" of development in college football, and Manning has a lot to learn going into his second year.

"Everyone's praising Arch for staying at Texas. He's going into year two. ... Everyone's saying, 'Good for Arch for sticking it out.' That's part of the process," Sarkisian said.

It will be interesting to see if Steve Sarkisian will give Arch Manning more playing time than he did during his freshman season.

