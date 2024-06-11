"These kids up here are unbelievable": Michigan coach has impressive take on Wolverines squad before his debut season in 2024

New Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is gearing up to try and help the team win another national championship. The former New York Giants defensive coordinator is getting to know his new players and implementing an effective system before the college football season starts.

Martindale told On3.com about the Wolverines program, saying :

"It’s football 24/7. If you’re a football freak, you love it. And these kids up here are unbelievable. We were gone recruiting the whole month of May, you’re leaving the office and there’s a group of 10 to 12 guys down there at the Glick [practice facility] working out, working on 1-on-1s, working on technique."

Martindale has picked up a Michigan defense from former defensive coordinator Jessie Minter, who is now in the NFL working with Jim Harbaugh at the Los Angeles Chargers. Interestingly, Minter was a defensive assistant at the Baltimore Ravens, working under Martindale when he was the defensive coordinator there.

During the 2023 season, Michigan had one of the best defenses in college football. They conceded on average 10.4 points per game, which is the lowest in all of FBS Division I.

The strong players on this defense included Junior Colston, who recorded 95 tackles, and Michael Barrett, who recorded 65 tackles. Additionally, Mike Sainristil led the team with six interceptions.

Unfortunately for Martindale, like with many key players from the 2023 Wolverines, they have entered the NFL. However, they still have the likes of Ernest Hausmann, Makari Page and Will Johnson at their disposal.

Martindale will need to use these players well if he is to replicate what his predecessor did and create another rock-tight defense for the Michigan Wolverines.

New Michigan DC Wink Martindale on differences between college and professional football

This will be Martindale's first season in college football in 20 years, with his last college program being the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in 2003. Since then, he has been in the NFL. He was involved in the Raven's Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers, who were coached by Jim Harbaugh.

Wink Martindale is a successful and experienced defensive coordinator who knows how to run an effective defense. However, the transition back to the collegiate game after 20 years of professional football could be difficult to adjust to.

Martindale spoke to On3.com about the differences, saying:

“I think at the college level, there’s a lot of more simulated pressures that you see when you’re watching tape that work just as effectively as sending them all. I think it’s going to be wait and see once we get through fall camp and everything else."

Wink Martindale will hope that his defense leads the Michigan Wolverines to another national championship. As the season gets closer, he will start making definite choices about his defensive plan.