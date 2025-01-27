"They have to do a better job": Ole Miss insider sends a blunt message to CFP committee for lapse in first 12-team playoff

The Ohio State Buckeyes’ national championship win marks a major milestone in the expanded College Football Playoff era and what the new format brings to college football.

In a candid discussion on "Locked On College Football" with host Spencer McLaughlin, Ole Miss insider Steven Willis didn’t hold back his thoughts on the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. Willis addressed the growing complexities surrounding the playoff system, name, image and likeness ruling and the transfer portal, all of which are reshaping the college football landscape.

The CFP committee faced sharp criticism during its first 12-team playoff implementation, especially regarding its seeding decisions and the broader consequences of its choices.

“I don't think you have 20 or 24 that can win a national championship right now,” McLaughlin said.

Willis swiftly countered, saying:

“We don't know that. I think… I'm now the name that's on my shirt [Ole Miss]. Beware, and I understand everybody's going to roll their eyes, but if Ole Miss would have made the national championship game, into the tournament, got into the playoffs, I would have been surprised if Ole Miss won the whole thing.

“They had the second, they had the second best roster in college football. That's just an example of a team that at that point was 14 or 15 on the list, so we don't know.”

Willis emphasized the need for the CFP committee to refine its approach, particularly when it comes to seeding teams.

“The committee, they have to do a better job of seeding these teams and find a better way to get teams into the tournament,” he said (3:59).

Despite the critique, the current format appears set to remain in place through at least the 2025 season, as reported by ESPN’s Heather Dinich. According to NCAA guidelines, the 12-team College Football Playoff field includes the five highest-ranked conference champions, who receive automatic bids. The remaining seven spots are to be filled by the highest-ranked teams left in the pool.

Ohio State claims victory in historic 12-team College Football Playoff

From left, Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer, offensive lineman Josh Fryar and offensive lineman Seth McLaughlin arrive for the Ohio State Buckeyes College Football Playoff National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus - Source: Imagn

Ohio State made history by winning the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff, defeating No. 7 Notre Dame 34-23 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 20. The Buckeyes’ victory marks a significant milestone in the expanded CFP era, showcasing the drama and excitement of the new format.

The 2024-25 CFP bracket was determined using the committee’s final top 25 rankings, released on Dec. 8. However, the playoff seeding follows specific guidelines: the four highest-ranked conference champions secure the top four seeds and first-round byes, regardless of their overall rankings.

Additionally, the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion automatically qualifies but does not receive a bye.

While the CFP committee effectively managed the logistics of the expanded format, questions linger over certain decisions made during the selection process. These lapses could influence adjustments to future playoff structures.

