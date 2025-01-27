"We've not really engaged" - Ryan Day makes his stance clear on his future with Ohio State after winning the natty

It's been a week since coach Ryan Day led the Ohio State Buckeyes to the national championship after a thrilling 34-23 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The win has elicited various discourses regarding the polarizing Ohio State coach including links to the NFL after the Buckeyes swaggered their way through the College Football Playoff.

During Friday's segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," Day addressed speculation linking him to various NFL jobs while revealing his future plans as coach of the Buckeyes.

"You know they don't really reach out to me," Day said (9:40). "They reach out I guess to my agent and that happens sometimes I guess but we've not really engaged because I love Ohio State and I wanna be here as long as I can. No, it's not a goal (coaching in the NFL) and I would say that I wouldn't consider that somewhere down the line.

"But my son is a sophomore in high school, my daughters are in middle school and they love it here and I wanna be here through their run through high school and then see what the next phase brings but like I said, once the confetti fell, that was it on to next year."

Ohio State leadership backs Ryan Day to stay in Columbus

Ryan Day was on a hot seat following the Buckeyes' surprising 13-10 defeat against the Michigan Wolverines in November despite being 20-point favorites for the game at the Horseshoe. It was Day's fourth consecutive loss to Michigan.

During Ohio State's national championship celebrations in Columbus on Sunday, Buckeyes athletic director Ross Bjork backed Day when there were calls to fire him after the loss to the Wolverines.

"He is the Buckeye coach for years to come," said Ross Bjork.

Ohio State President Ted Carter also revealed that the program was working on extending the national championship-winning coach's contract amid the NFL links.

"We're working on it (Day's contract)," Carter said. "We don't have any announcements yet, but we have intent. I know Ryan wants to stay here, so we're working the details. I want to tell you how much I’m looking forward to 2025. Because we are not done."

Despite losing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the Penn State Nittany Lions last week, it appears Ryan Day will continue to lead the newly resurgent Ohio State Buckeyes despite rumored NFL interest.

