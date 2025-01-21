Ryan Day & Jack Sawyer overwhelmed with emotions after Ohio State win historic national championship after 10 years

Ohio State defensive end Jack Sawyer tallied three tackles in his team's 34-23 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game. After the game, Sawyer interrupted coach Ryan Day's postgame interview by hugging the coach to celebrate the historic win.

During his postgame news conference, Sawyer, who has had memorable college football playoffs, was full of praise for Day for winning the Buckeyes' first national championship in ten years, even predicting that the coach would win several national championships.

“Damn right [Ryan Day] is [a National Champion]. He is the best coach in college football,” Jack Sawyer said. “He’s gonna win a couple more of these things real soon. He deserves this win so much, I’m so happy for him and his family. This is something you only dream about and here I am able to be a part of this.”

Ryan Day and Jack Sawyer share a special relationship

After his memorable play in the Cotton Bowl Classic against the Texas Longhorns, Jack Sawyer was hailed as a legend by coach Ryan Day during his postgame news conference.

"I can't say enough about Jack Sawyer," Day said. "He's a guy who loves being a Buckeye, he loves his teammates. He's done everything we've asked him to do. He's a captain. He's everything that we could possibly ask for in a captain. To make a play like that in that moment. We talked about it before the game, you wanna leave a legacy behind? You become a legend. He just became a legend at Ohio State."

In response, a week later, in an article in the "Player's Tribune," Sawyer defended Day for the intense criticism that he faced after the Buckeyes lost in their rivalry game against the Michigan Wolverines.

“The amount of s*** that Coach has taken on our behalf is insane,” Sawyer wrote. “I remember he was telling us about how, after one of our losses to The Team Up North, he had to take his son and his daughters out of school — because not only were kids saying stuff about them and their dad and how they need to leave town and they’re not welcome here, but actual teachers were as well. Hearing that made us so angry.

“But I also think a reason that stuff has been able to happen, it’s because of how high Coach’s character is. He refuses to hang his players out to dry. In the good times, he wants the spotlight on us. In the bad times, he wants the spotlight on himself.”

With the national championship win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Jack Sawyer has sealed his legendary status in the annals of Ohio State Buckeyes history.

