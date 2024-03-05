“They don’t know sh*t”: Ohio State QB Devin Brown shuts down transfer rumors with a blunt response

The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for an intense quarterback competition this spring, and Devin Brown, despite facing skepticism from some corners of the fan base and social media, is unyielding in his determination.

The murmurs of potential transfer have swirled around Brown and his fellow incumbent, Lincoln Kienholz, as the program welcomes new talent like Will Howard, Julian Sayin and Air Noland.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In an interview with Eleven Warriors, Brown lashed out at those who doubt his commitment, calling them “cowards.”

“I think people are cowards,” he said. “I think people have this thought in their own head that I'm gonna leave and I'm a quitter, but that's never been me.

“They don’t know sh*t. Excuse my language, but they don’t know anything. They don’t know who I am, who I’ve been, and that’s always who I’ve been.”

Last year, Brown was named the starter for the bowl game after Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse, and completed 4 of 6 passes for 20 yards before exiting the game.

He is going to face tough competition for the starting job next season, as Ohio State added Will Howard via the transfer portal from Kansas State.

“He’s had a really good couple of weeks,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of Brown in February. “He’s shown really good leadership. … He’s really done a nice job so far with (strength and conditioning coach) Mick (Marotti). Excited to see the spring.”

Devin Brown had eight appearances and two touchdowns in two seasons at Ohio State. Yet he will fight tooth and nail for that coveted opportunity to start.

Freshman QB Devin Brown's stats

Quarterback Devin Brown looks to throw the ball

Brown, originating from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, has participated in the 2022 Peach Bowl and the 2023 Cotton Bowl. He tallied 217 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and achieved a QBR of 11.5 during the 2023 season.

A three-star recruit, Devin Brown originally pledged to USC during his junior year, but he withdrew his commitment during his senior year after USC coach Clay Helton was fired and eventually opted to sign with Ohio State.

Also Read: Pro Football Hall of Famer Cris Carter heaps praise on former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. during NFL Combine - “Ran into a future legend”