"They go 1-11 this year": CFB podcaster makes disappointing prediction for Deion Sanders' Colorado in debut Big 12 campaign

Deion Sanders is preparing to enter his second year as coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. His arrival in Boulder turned heads and put nationwide attention on a program that has struggled for much of the past two decades.

Sanders started well, going 3-0, including a victory over the previous season's national runners-up, the TCU Horned Frogs. But the Buffaloes ended 4-8.

Although Deion Sanders is seeking improvement this season, on Tuesday's edition of "The Next Round," college football podcaster Lance Taylor predicted that the Buffaloes will struggle:

"I actually think they'll go 1-11 this year, in a weaker conference."

This season will be different from last season for the Colorado Buffaloes. While Colorado played in the Pac-12 last year, CU will be in the Big 12, a conference that is more competitive on average but lacks powerhouse teams like the Pac-12 had in the Oregon Ducks or Washington Huskies, this year.

Taylor believes that the Buffaloes' struggles will get worse in the Big 12 because of their schedule. After their first game against North Dakota State of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, a game Taylor thinks CU will win, the Buffaloes face the emerging Nebraska Cornhuskers and state rival Colorado State on the road before entering into conference play against the tough Big 12 opposition.

Taylor does not give the Buffaloes any hope of winning these games.

The Colorado Buffaloes and the upcoming transfer portal

Another reason why Lance Taylor may think that the Colorado Buffaloes will struggle this season is due to their roster.

While they have star player Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (Deion Sanders' son), the majority of the roster doesn't appear to be strong.

"Everybody not named Sanders or Hunter seems to be in the portal from Colorado," Taylor said.

The departures could cause problems for Deion Sanders down the line. With many of his players wanting to leave the program, the Buffaloes will become weaker. However, recruiting and bringing in players has been something that Deion Sanders has been strong at during his time in Colorado.

Sanders will have to recruit again and hope that the appeal of playing under one of college football's most talked about coaches will be enough to bring them to a team that may struggle to win a game.

Do you think the Colorado Buffaloes will win more than one game next season?

