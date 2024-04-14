“We aint twerking” - $45M worth Deion Sanders rocks customized black and gold jumpsuit during vigorous spring training session

It's jumpsuit season for Deion Sanders at the Colorado Buffaloes spring training. "Coach Prime" took to Instagram to share some snaps as he led the training session to prepare for the 2024 season. He decided to do it while rocking a black and gold jumpsuit, the colors representing the football program he is leading.

Sanders has been working hard with the Buffaloes to get them ready for the new season after a disastrous 2023. With the snaps, he also gave a strong message about the upcoming spring game in Colorado. He also claimed that his players had been working hard to achieve the goals that had been set for them.

Here is Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders rocking a fashionable jumpsuit in his team’s colors at a spring training session:

“We Working We ain't Twerking!!!! I’m so proud of the staff, the players & our fanbase. We will sell the Spring game out and the whole weekend of festivities will be EPIC! Our players are working their butts off to be the best they can and our coaches are leading on and off the field,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

It isn't the first time this spring that Deion Sanders, who has a $45 million net worth per CelebrityNetWorth, has chosen to wear a jumpsuit to practice. Just a few days ago, he wore one in khaki color, and the fans fell in love with it. His new bearded look also became a major hit in the college football world. The white beard also went well with the predominantly black apparel on Saturday.

Deion Sanders and his different faces of love theory

Deion Sanders recently talked about different faces of love that he believes exist in the world. He told the Colorado Buffaloes squad that his love for them isn't based on what they achieve on the field but on them getting to the next level. He suggested that when he criticizes a player and tries to take him to the next level, that's his way of showing love.

“Make sure you understand all the different faces of love because there are multitudes of them. Don't just think love comes in one way. Love comes in a multiplicity of ways,” he was seen telling the players in a video shared by the Buffs.

Sanders will lead his team out for the Colorado spring game on April 27 at Folsom Field in Boulder. It will be his second annual scrimmage with the team. The last one was a sold-out affair, and he has promised it will be the same this time around.

