"They are going to shock some people" - CFB insider predicts 6-win SEC underdog to dethrone Georgia in 2025

Last season, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs emerged as the winners of the SEC championship. They qualified for the 12-team playoffs but lost to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal game. Since taking over as the head coach of the program, Smart has led the team to three SEC titles.However, CFB insider Matt Hayes has another team in mind who could dethrone Georgia as the champions from the SEC conference this year. During appearance on &quot;That SEC podcast,&quot; he placed his faith on the Oklahoma Sooners as the underdogs to win the conference title in 2025.&quot;I will tell you this. I know many people here told me that I'm crazy ... But I think Oklahoma is going to win the SEC,&quot; Hayes said. &quot;I think (John) Mateer is going to play really well &amp; that defense will be as good as any defense in the league. They're going to shock some people this year.&quot;Brent Venables took over as the head coach of the Sooners in 2022. In three seasons, he has put up a 22-17 overall record while failing to win any of the bowl games that they participated in.Last season, Oklahoma finished with a 6-7 (2-6 SEC) record. They took on the Navy Midshipmen in the Armed Forces Bowl, but unfortunately succumbed to a 20-21 victory.Despite this underwhelming record, Hayes believes that the Venables' team will thrive under new quarterback John Mateer. On the other hand, the Georgia Bulldogs also lost Carson Beck to the Miami. They are set to move forward with projected QB1 Gunner Stockton leading the offense on the field.CFB insider has high praise for Georgia ahead of the 2025 seasonThe Bullodgs had a strong performance on the field last season. Kirby Smart will be hopeful about continuing this momentum and becoming a contender for the national championship.On Monday, CFB insider Greg McElroy came forward to share his thoughts on the Georgia Bulldogs ahead of their 2025 campaign.&quot;This is going to be an elite team,&quot; McElroy said. &quot;They have been an elite team for a number of years. What I'm most excited about with this roster is it feels a little bit more blue collar than it's been the last two years.&quot;&quot;This year, I think coaching stability is huge ... They're going to get back to becoming more of a ground and pound outfit that should help the offensive line, that should help the young quarterback, Gunner Stockton, it'll take some of the pressure off the receivers that have been a little inconsistent the last couple of years.&quot; (Timestamp- 13:00 onwards)Smart and his team kick off the 2025 season with a Week 1 showdown against Marshall. It is scheduled to be played on August 30 at Sanford Stadium.