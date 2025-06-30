"They are not a good program and they never will be": Paul Finebaum issues harsh reality check to Big Ten school ahead of 2025 kickoff

The UCLA Bruins turned heads this offseason by landing quarterback Nico Iamaleava, one of the top names in the transfer portal, from Tennessee. But while Iamaleava drew most of the buzz, the Bruins also added new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri from Indiana.
SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum didn’t hold back on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” saying UCLA’s move to the Big Ten won’t fix deeper problems. In remarks aired Sunday, Finebaum called the Bruins “not a good program,” pointing to three 10-win seasons since 1999 and 14 years at .500 or worse, including last year’s 5-7 mark.
"I realize UCLA plays in the Big Ten," Finebaum said, according to Athlon Sports. "Supposedly a great league. But they are not a good program, and they never will be."
Despite Iamaleava’s arrival, after he helped Tennessee reach the College Football Playoff, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects UCLA to finish 13th in the Big Ten with another 5-7 record.
Meanwhile, critics say the Bruins’ long-standing struggles overshadow any splashy moves, leaving doubts that bigger stages and big-name recruits can change the core issues.
UCLA Bruins ramp up their pursuit of a top running back prospect
Jaxsen Stokes, a top running back prospect in the 2027 class from California, recently visited UCLA as the Bruins ramp up their pursuit of him, according to Sports Illustrated.
Stokes spent time with running backs coach DeShaun Foster and position coach DeShaun Steward, taking in the facility and getting a feel for life beyond football as the only visitor on campus that day.
He said he came away impressed by UCLA’s setup, resources and its location near Los Angeles. Stokes noted genuine connections with Foster and Steward, praising how they listened to his family’s input, something he said is rare in recruiting.
The trip gave him a clearer picture of the program’s plan to “bring back the glory days”:
"The visit definitely gave me a vision for how UCLA is and what they are building,” he told SI. “They are trying to bring back the glory days they had a lot of in the past. With what they have, it is definitely something that can get done, and I felt that they have everything to get it done.
“With Coach Foster and Coach Steward putting 20 running backs in the NFL, I believe they have the recipe for success, and UCLA, for sure, is not a school to sleep on in my recruitment."
UCLA missed bowl eligibility last season, finishing 5-7.
