"They got great depth at running back": CFB insider reveals strength of Billy Napier & Florida heading into 2025 season  

Florida head coach Billy Napier has been in hot seat rumors, especially after the Gators finished 2024 at 8-5. Since he took over in 2022, the team hasn't had a breakout season, whether making the playoffs or contending for a championship.

It looks like this dream could soon become a reality with standout QB DJ Lagway at the center. According to Greg McElroy, Napier is in a strong position, having strengthened his roster with talent from the transfer portal and his recruiting successes over the past two years.

McElroy shared his analysis of Florida's 2025 season on his ESPN podcast, saying that while experts have been concerned about the Gators’ tough schedule, it is essential to note that the team has sufficient talent in the locker room to navigate this challenge. With Lagway in the pocket, the Gators' run game looks more lethal than ever.

“What people are not talking enough about is how good they might be along both the offensive and defensive lines. That's a great starting point in this league,” McElroy said on Monday’s episode. [Timestamp - 28:15]. "The offensive line returns depth, they return talent and they return an identity. It's gonna be a team that runs the football."

“Might hand the ball off to Jadan Baugh, 2530 times in the game. They're running back at 230 pounds. He's going into his second year. They can also spell him. They got great depth at running back. This is going to be a team that is a grounded, pound outfit, which is going to allow the talent of DJ Lagway to come to the forefront.

"Their quarterbacks are phenomenal. He's especially good on the downfield throws. If they run the ball the way I anticipate them running the football, that's going to help their defense tremendously, and it's going to force a lot of teams to be very cognizant when it comes to stopping the run,” he added.

Billy Napier will have string opponents in 2025 season

Being in the SEC is itself a challenge and navigating a tough schedule like Florida has in 2025 is even more treacherous. Napier and Co. will open the season with a matchup against LIU and subsequently face off against LSU in a blockbuster game in Week 3.

With Miami in Week 4, Texas in Week 5 and Texas A&M in Week 6, it is going to be a challenging ride for Lagway.

In the second half of the regular season, they meet the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 8 and Ole Miss in Week 10, with a final blockbuster against FSU to wrap up the season.

Napier will need to record at least 9-plus wins if he wants to get himself off the hot seat list, as it will be the record that ultimately dictates his fate in a highly competitive league like the SEC.

