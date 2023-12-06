"They should have got in over Texas" - Aaron Rodgers picks 'dream team' to outperform Longhorns in College Football Playoff

Aaron Rodgers shared his opinions on Texas qualifying for the college playoffs while including Florida State in the debate. On the Pat McAfee show, the legend supported the Seminoles after their exclusion from the top four.

Rodgers believed that FSU did everything right to earn their place in the playoffs and that "they should have got in over Texas." He even called the East Coast his team while growing up in North California.

"Florida State was my team growing up and I think they should've got in over Texas," Rodgers said on the show.

Furthermore, he applauded the Washington Huskies for reintroducing the Pac-12 into the playoffs while congratulating the California Golden Bears for finishing the season with three straight wins.

He began reminiscing about his time with the Bears and selected them as the 'ideal team' to outperform the Longhorns in college football.

During his time with the Bears, the Pac-12 was an actual conference. They took down the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl Stadium to earn a bowl game. That is how Aaron Rodgers remembered his college football days. Moreover, he gave Cal's current coach, Justin Wilcox, a shoutout for how he prepared his team this year.

All show members also talked about Alabama's inclusion in the playoffs after being beaten by Texas. However, SEC's team in the final four has always been how things have proceeded, and this time it was no different. At least one team from the Southeastern Conference has to be in the playoffs.

Has Aaron Rodgers put up a strong case by putting FSU over Texas?

While the CFP committee's decision is the final truth, many people, including Aaron Rodgers, are totally against it. According to the quarterback, FSU deserved to be in the top four as they were undefeated this season. On the other hand, Texas had already faced one defeat during their regular season.

Aaron Rodgers believed it to be the biggest parameter the committee should have considered while making the final rankings.