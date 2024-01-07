Monday's game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies is set to be a clash of styles. The physical run-heavy style of Jim Harbaugh's Wolverines will clash with the pass-heavy, flashy offense of Kaleb DeBoer's Huskies.

While many give the upper hand to Michigan, some have pointed out that Washington has an ace under their sleeve in the form of their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr. The Heisman nominee looked dangerous against Texas in the Sugar Bowl (430 yards, 2 TDs).

However, one coach recently interviewed by the Athletic thinks Michigan isn't as vulnerable to the pass offense as Texas was:

"I think Michigan is gonna win. They just don’t give up big plays,” said one coordinator to The Athletic. “Washington exposed Texas’ DBs. They are not elite DBs playing elite wide receivers. Michigan has elite DBs and an elite D-Line. (Mike Sainristil) is such a good player. He’s everywhere. They’re elite at all three levels. Michigan’s linebackers don’t miss a lot of tackles.”

The game is expected to be an interesting battle of football philosophies. Another coach even told The Athletic that this is the first CFP National Championship game he has been excited about.

“This is probably the first time I’ve ever been fired up for a national championship game. I’m so fascinated with this game because they’re like two polar opposites going against each other,” said one assistant coach.

The Wolverines are favored in this game, with many betting sites considering them 4.5- or 5-point favorites. Anyone would find it tough to wager against a seasoned club like Michigan, which has a nucleus of experienced players.

How does Michigan stack up against the pass?

While Texas had the 49th-highest opposing passer rating, Michigan's was the third. To do so, the Wolverines have constantly put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, to great success. Just last week in the Rose Bowl they made the Alabama O-line look like Colorado's, sacking Jalen Milroe six times. Those sacks were an integral part of limiting the signal-caller to 116 passing yards.

There's a caveat here: the Huskies have one of the best offensive lines in football. In 14 games, they have allowed just 11 sacks, which is central to their success as a passing offense. It affords Penix Jr. the time to make proper decisions without putting the ball at risk. However, Michigan does have the best defensive line in college football, so the battle at the line of scrimmage will be an interesting one.