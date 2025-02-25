"They know how stressful the NFL is" - Texas insider discloses Manning family's future plans around Arch Manning ahead of 2025 season

The spotlight on Texas quarterback Arch Manning brightened after former QB1 Quinn Ewers declared for the draft. Manning is now the presumed QB1 heading into next season. The QB has garnered attention throughout his career due to his famous family, which includes his grandfather, Archie Manning, and his uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning.

In an article for "Rivals" on Monday, Texas insider Anwar Richardson revealed the Manning family's plans for the Longhorns quarterback.

"I was told the Manning are not in a hurry for Arch Manning to become an NFL player," Richardson wrote. "According to my sources, the family prefers Arch to enjoy college football because they know how stressful the NFL is. They want him to enjoy his time at Texas because being a quarterback in the NFL is a job. There is no quarterback family on this planet that understands how stressful being a pro quarterback is more than the Mannings.

After Manning committed to Texas, a source told me the family believed Arch had five years to play in college and they would not rush the learning process. The decision to remain at Texas last year proved this is a patient family that sort of knows something about how a quarterback needs to develop."

When Arch Manning's dad revealed pressure on QB

Arch Manning has commanded the spotlight since he committed to the Texas Longhorns in 2022 as a five-star prospect. Although he had to fight his way up the depth chart from behind Maalik Murphy, who departed last season, there were incessant calls from both fans and analysts to make him the QB1 whenever Quinn Ewers faltered.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian resisted the calls to make Manning the QB1 and stuck with Ewers even during games when the Longhorns struggled, but a new kind of pressure will come after his departure and Manning's ascension.

In December 2022, during a segment of the "Dan Patrick Show," the quarterback's father, Cooper Manning, revealed the type of pressure his son faced, even during his recruitment.

"He was a bit more mature in what he liked and didn't like," Manning said (0:30). "I don't think that's fair to anybody. "I think anytime you start performing well, here comes the naysayers, here comes the pressure.

It's just part of the deal, I think as long as we try to keep it pretty light. Enjoy it, enjoy your friends. No need to add extra pressure to it.' And I think that's why he said, 'Look, let's just hold off from a lot of the media stuff and all these scholarship offers.'"

According to BetMGM, Arch Manning is the favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy (+800) over established stars like LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (+850) and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (+1,200).

