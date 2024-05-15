“They have a lot to overcome” - $80M worth Nick Saban has blunt message for Alabama crew ahead of 2024 college football season

Nick Saban left the Alabama Crimson Tide program earlier this year after 18 seasons in charge. During his time in Tuscaloosa, Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.com, led the team to six national championships. He was also able to develop some of college football's greatest players.

Ahead of Kalen DeBoer's first season in charge, Saban gave his verdict on the current state of the Alabama program.

They’ve got a lot to overcome

The Alabama Crimson Tide will be starting their 2024 season in completely different circumstances. Firstly, they have a new coach in Kalen DeBoer who has earned his way to the top, having led the Washington Huskies to a national championship game last season.

However, DeBoer has never coached at a level this high. Alabama football is the pinnacle of college football, and he will have to overcome the critics and the fans alike.

Additionally, the Crimson Tide lost talented players during the off-season. Some of these departures were on account of Saban no longer being at the helm.

Star players such as Caleb Downs, Seth McLaughlin, and Isaiah Bond all left Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's rivals. This will leave massive holes in the Alabama roster. While they have been successful in bringing in skilled athletes to replace these players, it will not be easy for them to hit the ground running.

Will Alabama overcome the SEC?

Alabama will not only have to overcome their problems in 2024 but will also have to overcome their opponents in the SEC. This year, that might be easier said than done.

For years, the Crimson Tide were seen as the top team in the conference. However, that title has been passed onto the Georgia Bulldogs.

For the last few seasons, the two-time national championship-winning Bulldogs have been the team to beat in the SEC. While Alabama were able to defeat them in the SEC championship last season, repeating the feat this season will be much harder.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has created a strong and talented side with a never-say-die attitude that will only get better with time. But, it is not just the Bulldogs that Alabama will have to overcome to retain their SEC championship.

Conference new boys Texas Longhorns have an impressive team, which includes former Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Bond. The Quinn Ewers-led Longhorns are on the up, and having defeated Alabama last season, are likely to challenge for the SEC championship.

Alabama Crimson Tide have their task cut out and need their fans to be patient.

Alabama Crimson Tide have their task cut out and need their fans to be patient.