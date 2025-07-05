"They could be one of the better groups in the country":  CFB Insider makes eye-catching remarks about Hugh Freeze's program heading into 2025

Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are looking to improve in his third season leading the team. In his first two seasons with the Tigers, Freeze has failed to help the team achieve a winning record. In fact, after a 6-7 2023 season, the team took a step back in 2024, falling to 5-7 and failing to qualify for a bowl game.

Ad

However, there are some college football analysts who are optimistic about Hugh Freeze's Auburn squad next season. Notably, analyst Greg McElroy ranked the top 10 offensive lines in college football in mid-June, and had Auburn in the No. 6 slot.

"I thought last year’s group, collectively, was playing really good football," McElroy said. "I think Dillon Wade and Connor Lew, once those guys kind of settled into the spots that they ended up setting it at. That was a huge difference maker. They finally figured out left tackles a huge problem spot. Throughout the first six, seven, eight games last year, and everything seems to calm down.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You bring in a couple of quality transfers from Virginia Tech and now, all of a sudden, I think Auburn went from at best a middle-tier group in the SEC last year to a group that could very easily make an argument to be in the top five, maybe even the top three (offensive lines) by season’s end."

Ad

McElroy continued his analysis of the Auburn offensive line, claiming that he thinks they will improve next season.

"So this is a group that think is going to be significantly improved in Week 1 from where they were a year ago," McElroy said. "Their ceiling might be way higher, and they could be one of the better groups in the country."

Ad

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have one of the strongest 2025 recruiting classes

While Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers should benefit from an improved offensive line next season, it is not the only thing the Tigers have going for them. Another thing the Tigers can look forward to is one of the strongest recruiting classes in the nation. According to 247Sports, they have the No. 8-ranked 2025 recruiting class.

This class includes one five-star recruit, defensive lineman Malik Autry. Additionally, the Tigers should see plenty of growth from their 2024 class, which was the No. 10-ranked group in the nation. With Freeze at the helm, the Tigers appear to be building well for the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Auburn Tigers Fans? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.