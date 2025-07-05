"They could be one of the better groups in the country":  CFB Insider makes eye-catching remarks about Hugh Freeze's program heading into 2025

Coach Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers are looking to improve in his third season leading the team. In his first two seasons with the Tigers, Freeze has failed to help the team achieve a winning record. In fact, after a 6-7 2023 season, the team took a step back in 2024, falling to 5-7 and failing to qualify for a bowl game.
However, there are some college football analysts who are optimistic about Hugh Freeze's Auburn squad next season. Notably, analyst Greg McElroy ranked the top 10 offensive lines in college football in mid-June, and had Auburn in the No. 6 slot.
"I thought last year’s group, collectively, was playing really good football," McElroy said. "I think Dillon Wade and Connor Lew, once those guys kind of settled into the spots that they ended up setting it at. That was a huge difference maker. They finally figured out left tackles a huge problem spot. Throughout the first six, seven, eight games last year, and everything seems to calm down.
"You bring in a couple of quality transfers from Virginia Tech and now, all of a sudden, I think Auburn went from at best a middle-tier group in the SEC last year to a group that could very easily make an argument to be in the top five, maybe even the top three (offensive lines) by season’s end."
McElroy continued his analysis of the Auburn offensive line, claiming that he thinks they will improve next season.
"So this is a group that think is going to be significantly improved in Week 1 from where they were a year ago," McElroy said. "Their ceiling might be way higher, and they could be one of the better groups in the country."
Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers have one of the strongest 2025 recruiting classes
While Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers should benefit from an improved offensive line next season, it is not the only thing the Tigers have going for them. Another thing the Tigers can look forward to is one of the strongest recruiting classes in the nation. According to 247Sports, they have the No. 8-ranked 2025 recruiting class.
This class includes one five-star recruit, defensive lineman Malik Autry. Additionally, the Tigers should see plenty of growth from their 2024 class, which was the No. 10-ranked group in the nation. With Freeze at the helm, the Tigers appear to be building well for the future.
