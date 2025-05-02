"They're a big dissappointment": Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar trashes haters for NFL controversy after jersey sales hit new ceiling

Shedeur Sanders falling to the fifth round and getting picked at No. 144 in the 2025 NFL draft made headlines. The Colorado Buffaloes standout heads to Cleveland to fight his way out of a deep quarterback room consisting of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and an injured Deshaun Watson.

After the 2024 season, many projected him to be picked in the first round. However, since the 2025 NFL Combine, many reports claimed that the quarterback was found to be "arrogant" and "brash" during interviews.

On Thursday, Shedeur's mom, Pilar Sanders, hit back at critics with an emotional Instagram Story. She reshared a post from the sports satire account @downanddistance — featuring Shedeur and a caption saying:

“Forget the Epstein files... give me the Shedeur Sanders interview tapes right now”

Pilar didn’t hold back as she wrote:

“Yeah cuz we know the truth! Even after some of the worst games of getting sacked a million times Shedeur has never given a bad interview—u think it would change one on one without mics and cameras around? PAHLEEEEASE! Try again! They are a big disappointment!”

Pilar Sanders' Instagram story

This comes amid Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey being the most sold merchandise among NFL rookies drafted in 2025.

Deion Sanders gets to the bottom of Shedeur Sanders being "brash" and "arrogant" claims

After the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, NFL reporter Josina Anderson said that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 called the quarterback "brash" and "arrogant" in his team interview.

Deion Sanders, father and coach of Shedeur Sanders, didn't let go of the claim. During his appearance on "The Skip Bayless Show," the Hall of Fame cornerback revealed his findings as he claimed to have tracked down which quarterback coach said this.

“So I called that team because I tracked it down," Sanders said. "I knew who it was. I called the head coach and we had a candid conversation. We were really cool. He said, ‘Prime, that never happened.’ He said, ‘Matter of fact, it was great. We all walked out of there saying, ‘Damn, this kid got it.’

"That never happened. I said, ‘Yeah, but this guy on your staff lied and said it did. So you need you check him.’ And he did check him. But it never happened.”

Deion said he refrained from calling out the coach and instead spoke to the head coach of the team and said it was a "lie."

