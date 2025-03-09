“They’re very coy about it”: CFB analysts break down how Florida’s hopes hang on DJ Lagway’s shoulders

On3's Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman have commented on DJ Lagway's injury ahead of the Florida Gators' 2025 season. On Thursday, Billy Napier told the media at the team's spring practice that the quarterback is limiting his throwing activities. The decision has fans worried as the coach didn't share the severity of Lagway's injury.

Ad

On Friday's episode of Andy & Ari, they discussed the Gators' schedule for the upcoming season and how Lagway's availability will be crucial to their success. For now, Staples isn't worried about the quarterback injury because Napier didn't share details.

"We don't know what the thing is. They were very coy about it," Staples said (43:25 onwards).

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The CFB analysts believe Napier's decision not to reveal why he's limiting Lagway from throwing is fishy. Staples pointed out that Lagway dealt with injuries last year and doesn't like Florida's chances of winning games if he's unfit.

"The more concerning thing is he did have some injuries during the season last year," Staples said (44:10 onwards). "Like they are a different team without him, and this schedule is not manageable without him."

Ad

Lagway took over the starting role for the team after quarterback Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury in the Gator's 23-17 overtime loss to the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 12. As a freshman, Lagway finished with 115 completed passes for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns.

He led the team to a four-game win streak to end the season, including their 33-8 victory over the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20. The Florida star player completed 22 of 35 passes for 305 yards and one touchdown.

Ad

DJ Lagway's injury history & Florida Gators backup option at quarterback for 2025 season

Lagway dealt with a hamstring injury last season during the team's 34-20 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 2. He was carted off the field in the second quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Napier had quarterback Aidan Warner take over the starting role until Lagway was cleared to play on Nov. 16 against the LSU Tigers. The coach's update regarding his star quarterback has put attention towards Harrison Bailey as his potential stand-in.

Ad

During the episode, Staples and Wasserman concluded that Bailey would likely be the next option if Lagway isn't ready to start the 2025 season. The former Louisville Cardinals quarterback transferred to Florida on Jan. 20. Bailey finished last season with 24 completed passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the CFB analysts aren't sure Bailey can help Florida win against formidable teams like Georgia and the Texas Longhorns next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.