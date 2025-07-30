"They're going to beat that guy to death": Urban Meyer shares huge stakes for Arch Manning as pressure mounts on Texas QB for 2025

Arch Manning will have all eyes locked on him as he takes the field to start for the Texas Longhorns in 2025. The last two years have been big heartbreaks for coach Steve Sarkisian as they struggled to create turnovers in the playoff games and finally got knocked out of their championship quest.

Things are expected to change this upcoming season, but experts like Mark Ingram II and Urban Meyer claim it won’t be an easy path. One of the biggest roadblocks Manning will face is the insurmountable pressure from fans due to his last name and the expectations that he would continue the legacy of his Super Bowl-winning uncles.

On Wednesday's episode of the Triple Option podcast, Meyer shared the similarities between Manning and past players like Chris Leak and Tim Tebow, while speaking about the immense pressure on him.

“Arch Manning is going to have the most pressure," Meyer said (3:00). "And I was trying to go back, and I had Chris leak was enormous pressure, because he was the number one player in America coming out of high school.

“You had Tim Tebow, you had Camden. You had these quarterbacks that rammed on me, that had so much pressure, and it impacted them. The 11 most difficult schedules in college football next year are all SEC schools. So that's what Arch Manning has to face. I'm not saying what success is or is not. I'm saying the fans, right? The media, they're going to be beating that guy to death if he doesn't have one.”

Mark Ingram II also vests hope in Arch Manning

Mark Ingram II said on the Triple Option podcast that Texas has the best chance of winning the national championship in college football this season. After several close attempts over the last few years, they might be on the verge of lifting the trophy.

What distinguishes the Longhorns is their roster stability. Even though they have a young roster, it is well-balanced in all crucial positions. He also added that Manning would be the X factor who would get plenty of chances to showcase his dual-threat skills.

While Texas stands No. 1 on his list to win the championship, the former Saints RB claimed Alabama could be an underdog in this run who will surprise the fans in 2025.

