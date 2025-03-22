"They're going to draft Cam Ward": Former NFL Scout drops final verdict on Miami QB's potential destination

Cam Ward has been an underdog prospect for a while. His record from the 2024 season spoke for itself, unlike other prospects like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter making rounds on social media. These stats finally landed him fourth on the Heisman voting. Although he couldn't win the award, the Miami quarterback's draft stock rose to an unprecedented level.

Speaking about his potential landing spot in the 2025 NFL draft, former scout and top analyst John Middlekauff dropped his predictions.

According to Middlekauff, Ward could likely be a hot choice for the Tennessee Titans. Brian Callahan's team is in dire need of a quarterback, especially after Will Lewis’ jitters and underwhelming performance. He believes Ward could salvage the ongoing slump at Titans and will eventually turn out to be a franchise QB.

On Wednesday, Middlekauff was answering fan questions on whether the Titans would trade their spots with the Giants and secure their top picks for the 2026 season. He mentioned that it was less likely and a juicy prospect like that of Ward doesn't come often. [Timetsamp 0:44]

“Well, I think that assumes that the Giants would trade next year's one to move up two spots, and I don't know if they would,” the analyst said on his podcast.

“So, like, anytime that we assume a trade, it takes both sides to agree right? You cannot dance by yourself, but you usually need a partner. And I think in this situation, like, I think that if the Giants traded their 2026 first round pick to get up, I think that would be insane.

"So, I think part of the Titans just need a quarterback. And the betting markets, like, I don't think they're playing it up, like they're going to draft Cam Ward. (He) is going to be their pick,” he added.

Daniel Jeremiah has no doubts about Cam Ward in upcoming NFL draft

Just like Middlekauff, top draft expert Daniel Jeremiah also shared his mock 3.0 this week. And to no surprise, the 22-year-old passer was ranked No. 1 overall to the Titans. In the previous mock draft, he was ranked No. 2 to the Cleveland Browns since Jeremiah thought Abdul Carter could be the most likely prospect for Brian Callahan.

He justified his latest prediction by claiming that Ward could be a quick-fix solution for the Titans’ QB woes. He can slowly become their franchise QB and Callahan could build a roster around him. Last season was terrific for Ward. He recorded 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and only seven interceptions.

