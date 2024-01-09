"They're going to do it with these long-a** drives" - CFB podcaster makes bold CFP championship game predictions in favor of Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines have a rich history of winning college football national titles, with 11 to their name since 1879. But they have never lifted the trophy in a national championship game. That could change on Monday night when they face the Washington Huskies.

College football podcaster Brandon Walker predicted a Michigan win with a low-scoring game. He thinks Michigan will control the clock with long drives and run the ball a lot.

“I think you're going to see 40 carries from their running backs. I think you're going to see a team absolutely try to lean on their opponent and choke them out,” Walker said. “I don't think you're gonna try to beat them by four touchdowns. I don't think they're gonna try to beat them 55 to 10 or 50 whatever.”

He compared the Wolverines' strategy to how they beat Penn State, by getting ahead early and then wearing down their opponent.

“I think if Michigan can win this game 27 to 6, 27 to 10, 24 to 10, they're absolutely going to do it with these long-ass drives, something similar to the way they beat Penn State," Walker said ."Just get the lead and lean on them. That's what I think they're going to do.”

But if Washington scores early, “14 points in the first quarter, the under is probably shot,” Walker said.

According to him, the Wolverines will try to slow down the game and control the clock. That's why he is leaning towards the under, even though most people are expecting a high-scoring game.

Huskies vs. Wolverines, ESPN's alternative for a unique viewing experience

ESPN, on its main channel, will cover the CFP championship game and will also provide alternative broadcasts for fans seeking a different perspective.

Fans can watch the "Field Pass" with "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN2, where the former NFL punter and his crew will provide commentary and analysis from the sidelines.

Fans can also tune in to ESPNU for the "Command Center," which will show multiple camera angles, analytics and stats. If you prefer a bird's eye view of the action, you can check out the "Skycast," which will feature an aerial shot of the field on ESPNews.

If you speak Spanish, you can watch the Spanish language broadcast on ESPN Deportes to witness the Michigan vs. Washington finale.

