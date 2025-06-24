"They're going undefeated" - 'College GameDay' analyst drops bold prediction for Dabo Swinney's Clemson under one condition

Dabo Swinney will enter his 17th season with the Clemson Tigers. He is looking forward to more success for the program, which has won two national championships and nine ACC titles under his leadership. Swinney also wants to keep the momentum going in the upcoming campaign.

Kevin Clark asked analyst Stanford Steve on Monday about his No. 1 college football take on ESPN's "This is Football."

"If Clemson wins week one, they're going undefeated," Steve said. "When I watch Clemson, everyone he wants to point to how Dabo, you know didn't violate the portal or didn't do this again.

"When I look at Clemson, guys aren't leaving to go other places. ... I look at Clemson as the cream of the top of the conference though and I look at what they have instilled. They have exactly what I want in a team that is gonna be successful in this ever changing world in college football."

Before Swinney joined Clemson, the program had just one national championship and six top 10 finishes; however, his entry saw an overhaul of its records. His efforts over two decades helped him become one of the top-ranked coaches in the college football circuit.

CBS Sports ranked Swinney at No. 3 among the top 25 coaching hires in this century, only behind Nick Saban and Urban Meyer. The list, released on June 17, also included Pete Carroll, Kirby Smart, Jim Harbaugh and Gary Patterson, among others.

Clemson and Dabo Swinney on the transfer portal

Dabo Swinney has been known for his dislike of the transfer portal. He opened up about his views on it earlier this offseason.

"I’m not against the portal, but this is not a catch-and-release program," Dabo said in April, via "The Unafraid Show." "This is not a place where we're going to run guys off. We know exactly what we're looking for. We're unique, and we're different in our approach."

He also expressed pride in the culture he has built at Clemson.

"It just shows that our process works regardless whether we're recruiting a high school kid or recruiting a portal kid," Swinney said after Clemson's spring game on April 6. "We're trying to get the right guys that really align with who we are, how we go about our business here, what the expectations are

However, Swinney added a few of players from the transfer portal for next season: Jeremiah Alexander, Tristan Smith and Will Heldt.

