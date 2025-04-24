“They're gonna reunite”: Shedeur Sanders details master plan to get Deion Sanders and ex wife Pilar back together

It’s been over a decade since Deion Sanders and Pilar Sanders finalized their divorce in 2013, ending a 12-year marriage. The couple share three children – Shilo, Shedeur and Shelomi – and while their relationship may be in the past, their son Shedeur has a playful plan to bring them back together.

During a question and answer on Thursday with Overtime, the Colorado quarterback was asked about the upcoming NFL draft and how he envisions the moment he gets the call.

“I think I’ll be very excited,” Sanders said. “You know my mom and dad gonna be there. That’s the funniest part.”

When asked how he plans to handle hugging both parents without upsetting either of them, Sanders unfolded his master plan.

“I might not even hug none of ‘em,” Sanders said. “Nah, I’m playing. I'mma be hugging them both. They heads gonna hit each other and they gon be like, 'aww.' Then, they’re gonna reunite. All it took was just a couple years of sacrificing, you know, to get drafted then try to get them back together.”

Whether or not the plan works, Sanders’ moment of truth is near, and he’s staying grounded through the hype and criticism.

Deion Sanders calls criticism of Sheduer Sanders “laughable”

Shedeur Sanders has had one of the most polarizing draft stock. Some projections had him going in the top five, while others left him out of the first round altogether. Still, the quarterback remains confident.

“I’m built for whatever today may bring,” Sanders tweeted on Thursday.

With his polarizing draft narrative, plenty of criticism has made it to the conversation. While he has pinpoint accuracy as a passer, some believe that holding onto the ball for too long is troublesome. The criticism hasn’t always been easy, but Deion Sanders has been a source of support through it all.

“It’s silly to us,” Sanders told USA Today Sports on Wednesday. “Most of it is laughable.

"What I told him, too, is, ‘Son, what I’ve learned in my life is when it don’t make sense, it’s God. Because some of this stuff is so stupid it don’t make sense. That means God is closing doors and opening doors to make sure you get to where you’re supposed to go.'"

Last season, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, threw 37 touchdowns and led the nation with a 74.0% completion rate.

