“Embarrassing for the league”: NFL exec shuts down anonymous criticism of Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders has been in the spotlight since the 2024 college football season ended. As the conversation about the 2025 NFL Draft grew, the Colorado star's draft stock took a significant hit as many journalists reported about "anonymous" coaches and general managers' dissatisfaction with him.

Some NFL reports shared that an anonymous quarterback coach from one of the top seven teams said that he believed Shedeur Sanders came off as "brash" and "arrogant."

Just one day before the draft, an NFL coach told the NFL Network that he had the "worst informal network" he's ever had. The coach called the Colorado star "entitled" and even called out his "horrible body language."

The coach also questioned his abilities, reportedly saying Shedeur takes too many sacks and "is just not that good." An NFL insider, Jordan Schultz, spoke with a high-level NFL executive today about the negative media narrative about Shedeur Sanders, who said:

“The anonymous negative quotes that pop up every year? Total garbage. If you’ve got something to say, put your name on it or keep it in-house. Every team has access to similar intel — nobody’s dumb enough to read a tweet and suddenly pull a guy off their board."

"This is supposed to be a celebration for these players, the biggest weekend of their lives. And instead, some people try to torpedo them for clout. Enough already. It’s embarrassing for the league.”

CFB analyst predicts reasons behind Shedeur Sanders' not attending 2025 NFL Draft

Various fans and analysts have been constantly scrutinizing Shedeur Sanders, debating whether he's worthy of the first round or his hype is owed to his dad, Deion Sanders, and not to his abilities and talent.

The Colorado QB announced earlier that he won't attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Regarding the possible reason behind the decision, Skip Bayless said he believes the Colorado star declined the invite because he must be sick and tired of the negative media around his name.

"He doesn't want to be stuck in the 'green room' getting shamed on national TV if he falls all the way through the first round as some are predicting he will," said the analsyt today on "The Skip Bayless Show."

The 2025 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.

