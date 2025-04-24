Albert Breer predicts Shedeur Sanders to slip out of first round in latest mock draft

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated NFL Draft analyst Albert Breer released his final 2025 NFL mock draft.

Although the majority of the selections were consistent with the majority of other mock drafts by fellow analysts, there was one surprising omission in the first round of the selection process.

Shockingly, only one quarterback was selected within the first 32 picks of the draft, meaning that only one quarterback was taken in the first round.

That one QB was Miami Hurricanes Cam Ward, who was selected No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans. However, that also meant that Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Should this be the case on draft night, it would be a shocking draft fall for one of the most talented and talked-about players in the 2025 NFL Draft. At the end of a strong 2024 campaign for the Buffaloes, Sanders was widely expected to be a top-five pick, if not even the No. 1 pick overall.

In 2024, Sanders had 4,134 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, ten interceptions, four rushing touchdowns, and an impressive completion percentage of 74.0%.

However, in recent weeks, Sanders has seen his draft stock plummet, with some mock drafts including him outside of the top 20 picks or even out of the first round altogether.

Reasons behind Shedeur Sanders' potential slip in draft

There could be various reasons why Sanders' draft stock has been falling recently. First, there are arm strength concerns about whether Sanders can consistently drive the football down the field.

Furthermore, there would be added pressure from his father, Deion Sanders, should things not go well for the franchise or if Shedeur does not start immediately in year one.

However, all of that aside, Sanders is a talented quarterback who has all the skills to succeed at the NFL level. He is arguably the most accurate quarterback in this entire draft class, and he has shown that he can elevate those around him, similar to how he did with Travis Hunter in college.

Only time will tell whether Sanders is a first-round pick this year. Breer seems to think that there are other players that teams should consider in the first round.

