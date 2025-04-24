"It's cowardly to do this" - Controversial ex-Packers WR takes issue with Shedeur Sanders criticism from anonymous NFL coach

Former Green Bay Packers star Greg Jennings fired back at an unnamed NFL assistant coach who had slammed Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as having “the worst formal interview.”
On First Things First, Jennings called the anonymous critique “cowardly” and pointed out that not a single Sanders teammate has echoed those harsh words.
“It’s cowardly to do this, man,” Jennings said. “They called him entitled, a bad teammate, said he blames others and yet not one player who’s suited up with Shedeur has said a word against him. No altercations, no drama … Shedeur is an unapologetic, authentic individual.”
On the field, Sanders piled up numbers that few college quarterbacks can match. In 2024, the 6-foot-2 senior threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns, against 10 interceptions, completing 69.3 percent of his passes and leading the Big 12 with 318.0 passing yards per game. His 3.9 GPA further underscores the discipline and leadership that draw scouts to his film.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
2025 NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders’ resume speaks for itself
Shedeur Sanders posted an unofficial 4.58-second 40-yard dash at his pro day and displayed precision on tight-window throws, silencing doubts about his arm strength and mobility. His highlight reel also featured a four-touchdown outing in a gritty victory over LSU and multiple fourth-quarter comebacks, which showcased his poise under pressure.
Still, some executives worry that Colorado’s spread-heavy system masks deeper challenges. They cite occasional telegraphed deep balls and simplified route concepts, questioning how Sanders’ skills would translate to pro schemes. Fans counter that his high football IQ, quick decision-making and mechanical polish position him among the year’s most NFL-ready quarterbacks.
Jennings, a three-time Pro Bowl receiver and has sat through countless evaluations, knows that character matters as much as statistics.
“When I sat with teams, I wanted to be myself, not mask anything,” he said. “Shedeur does the same. That’s not fraud, that’s authenticity.”
Despite the anonymous coach’s jabs, mock drafts across multiple nation-wide outlets consistently slot Sanders in the top 15 of the 2025 class. The New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and the Cleveland Browns are among the teams most frequently linked to his name.
With the NFL Draft looming, the chatter over Shedeur Sanders’ interview performance will soon fade. Jennings’ fiery defense, though, serves as a reminder that in football, true talent and integrity speak louder than any anonymous barb.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.