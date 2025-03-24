"They're still going to be tampering": Kirby Smart red flags potential violations in new $20.5 million revenue sharing model

Kirby Smart will be ushering in a new era of revenue sharing after the House vs NCAA settlement clears $20.5 million for participating programs. This new rule will take effect on July 1.

Ad

Although the final verdict and clarity on the operations of this settlement are due to arrive in April, Smart believes a lot of things are going to change. However, tampering and poaching of players will continue.

During an interview with Josh Pate at Georgia's facility on Monday, he opened up on the changing dynamics of football and how it will impact the program.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

To regulate the money that schools will receive as part of the settlement, a regulatory authority will be set up. It will act as a watchdog to oversee the deals and penalize schools for manipulating them.

Ad

Trending

Smart believes it will mitigate the issues to a greater level but agents and players will still find loopholes to exploit the system.

Ad

“Yeah, I think it makes the sport more parody," Smart said (13:48). "I think it settles some things down in college football, but I don't know that it's going to stop. It's going to help retention. You would think it would help retention, but there's going to be a large pool of money that everybody's going to be shopping for. And you know what? One school loves another school may love more. And so you're going to see kids, kids get opportunities. They're still going to be tampering. They're not going to stop tampering.

Ad

“They haven't been able to control tampering. They're still going to be guys shopping. They're going to be agent shopping. But the pool of money that the agents are shopping for may be more under control, because, as it is right now, a lot of the agents that represent the kids think that there's just an unlimited budget.”

Ad

Kirby Smart knows side effects of NIL better than anyone else

One of the biggest storylines of the offseason was star quarterback Carson Beck leaving for the Miami Hurricanes after a long stint with Georgia.

There have been multiple reports of him leaving the program for better NIL offers. He is slated to earn almost $3 million from the Hurricanes, something that was out of reach for Georgia.

Ad

Per reports, Beck earned as much as $10 million from his NIL deals and endorsements, which makes him one of the highest-paid college athletes in the country.

Even rookie NFL QBs or second-graded veterans fail to make this much in a single season. These NIL moves have put Smart in a difficult situation as the Bulldogs look for a starter in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!